After Monday night's shocking reveal that Selma Blair decided to step away from the competition due to health concerns, Dancing with the Stars returned Tuesday to celebrate prom night.

All of the stars relived their prom experiences — good or bad — and some got the opportunity to go to prom for their first time on Tuesday. And at the end of the evening, one duo had the chance to be named DWTS Prom King and Queen if they won the dance marathon.

Since no one went home Monday night due to Selma bowing out, the scores carried over and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro announced the combined total score for each couple after they received their judges' scores for Tuesday's dance.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Daniel started off the night by throwing it back to his 2007 prom, where he wore a pink suit and rocked long hair.

"It was one of my favorite memories in high school," Daniel said in his intro package.

The CODA star also recalled being the only one dancing at his prom and getting his peers on the dance floor. "I was like come on, let's go!" Daniel said. "And soon, everyone was on the dance floor. I guess I know how to party!"

He looked forward to hitting the floor on prom night again. "I can't wait to bring that same energy from when I was in prom in my high school, except this time, my dance is going to be way better!" Daniel said.

Daniel and Britt danced a Cha Cha to "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland.

"You got those hips working," judge Len Goodman told Daniel.

While Carrie Ann Inaba deemed it "a very solid routine," she also told Daniel that "sometimes, you feel a little safe in your dancing."

Daniel told Alfonso that jazz is "my new favorite dance because it's so fun to move my body and be sexy."

Score: 32/40

Total: 66/80

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

"I had really giant bangs that I was really proud of," Heidi told Artem in her intro package of going to prom in 1990.

They called up her friend Stephanie Leger Short to reminisce about the special night — and question why their whole friend group wore white prom dresses.

Heidi played the prom queen to Artem's geek during a jazz routine to Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

"You did play the part tonight, absolutely, and I felt it," Bruno Tonioli said.

But Carrie Ann "wanted to see more," even though she thought "it was a great tribute to the '90s. It was so cute."

Heidi told Alfonso that the dance "definitely brought me back to 1990. It was a blast."

Score: 33/40

Total: 69/80

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

The Jersey Shore star told Koko in his intro package that he didn't go to his own prom.

"I was kind of like a little awkward, not many friends," Vinny said.

Vinny admitted that in high school, "I had a blow out and I went tanning every day."

The reality star hoped to redeem himself on DWTS prom night. "In high school, I was a nerd, so I've got to show the jocks what's up," Vinny said. "I got to show the jocks that I know how to Waltz, okay? So like, back up, bro."

Vinny and Koko Viennese Waltzed to "You and Me" by Lifehouse, a popular song from the Staten Island, New York native's high school years.

"It was nice and gentle, and it had a lovely musicality," Len said.

Bruno had kind feedback for Vinny, too. "You've come a very, very long way," he said. "Now, my darling, you have to polish the detail."

Vinny thought his dance would've impressed his high school peers back in the day. "I never went to my prom and this dancing is like really hard to me," he said Alfonso. "But if I did that at my school, the girls would've been all over me. They wouldn't know about musicality or anything."

Score: 20/40

Total: 60/80

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

The drag entertainer looked forward to going to prom as Shangela.

"I hadn't embraced all the amazing parts of who I am," Shangela said in her intro package of her high school prom. "Now I get a chance to come back as Shangela."

Shangela remembered going to prom with her best friend Sonika Agarwal. "We had so much fun together because we were like besties," Shangela said.

Shangela and Gleb called up Sonika and asked her if she knew Shangela was gay in high school because the RuPaul's Drag Race alum hadn't come out yet. "I knew!" confessed Sonika, who watched her longtime friend from inside the ballroom.

Shangela and Gleb brought it with a Cha Cha to Jennifer Lopez's "Waiting for Tonight."

"That intro was a main event, it really was," Derek Hough said. "It was like, I have arrived!

Carrie Ann agreed. "You hit every accent like there is no tomorrow," she said.

Shangela called that opener a true drag moment. "Drag was on Dancing with the Stars!" she raved.

Score: 35/40

Total: 67/80

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

The TikTok star went to prom only four months ago so she didn't have "crazy stories about big poofy hair like my mother," Charli said in her intro package.

But Charli didn't find herself that involved with the prom planning process because she stopped going to her high school in 2019 to pursue her career. "I was working a lot in L.A., I was traveling a lot. I went to Europe for a bit," Charli said. "My friends started texting me about prom, and it really didn't seem realistic."

Her friends made it so Charli could attend, though, and "I actually shipped six dresses to Connecticut to go to prom with my friends and it was a really great time."

Because Charli experienced her prom so recently, she and Mark decided to "tell a fun prom story" with their Jive to Hall & Oates' "You Make My Dreams".

"I cannot believe it!" Bruno said. "That was incredible."

Carrie Ann described the performance as "tidy." "And the way you articulate every movement and expression in collaboration with Mark is ridiculous," she continued. "You guys are twinning!"

Alfonso pointed out that Charli's high school friends joined in the audience and asked the social media star if her recent experience at prom gave her a leg up on Tuesday.

"I definitely was not doing that at prom," Charli said.

Score: 38/40

Total: 77/80

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

The country star looked back on her prom fondly.

"I wore a green mermaid-style dress 'cause I wanted to prepare for the CMT Awards one day," Jessie said in her intro package. "When I was dancing at prom, I remember looking around and just knowing like, this was it. This was the end of an era for me."

Jessie told Alan she went to prom with her best friend Patrick, but she actually changed schools her senior year due to bullying she experienced as the result of wanting to be a professional singer. "Until my junior year of high school, I was definitely bullied a lot," Jessie said. "They would wait for me after class and chase me with scissor to cut my hair off."

The mom of three referred to the experience as "not the best at all." "I was so ready for high school to be over," Jessie said. "For me, it was definitely a closing of a chapter and kind of breaking away."

Accordingly, Jessie and Alan — who sat at the bottom of the leaderboard Monday night — returned with a Viennese Waltz to Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway."

"Girl, you're getting better and better every week," Derek said. "Well done!"

Bruno said the "Flip My Hair" singer delivered a sophisticated performance: "We all know she can do sass, tonight she gave us class."

Score: 32/40

Total: 61/80

RELATED VIDEO: Selma Blair Drops Out of Dancing with the Stars Season 31 Due to MS Concerns: 'I Can't Go On'

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

"Prom in 2009 was lit," the Bachelorette star said in her intro package. "The limos, the pictures, the hairspray. I was the same, didn't mature much all those years ago. And I wasn't prom queen, but I think I should've been."

Val asked Gabby if she was a good girl or a bad girl in high school. "I don't think I was a mean girl, but I did always sit at the cool table at lunch," she said. "I was just friends with everyone."

The duo fought to hold their spot at the top with a Tango to "Good Girls Go Bad" by Cobra Starship featuring Leighton Meester.

"For the tango, the badder the better — and that was great," Bruno said.

Derek designated the performance as "so sharp, so precise, so crisp" and believed it to be "everything you want to see in a Tango."

"Everything about that was perfect," he said.

As a result, Gabby and Val received the first perfect score of the season.

Score: 40/40

Total: 76/80

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Back in his high school days, the actor loved punk music. "I played in some punk bands and we never left the garage," Trevor said in his intro package.

Trevor told Emma that he preferred going to bonfire parties over attending school. So for prom, "me and a few buddies got all dressed up, borrowed my dad's 1947 Mercury, went to all the parents' houses, took all the pictures, drove off and we had our own little private prom party," Trevor said.

The Hallmark star viewed Tuesday as "my official prom night" and selected Green Day's "Basket Case" for his Jive with Emma. "There's like a nostalgic attachment for me to them," Trevor said.

Carrie Ann commended the performance. "You are coming so far and it's so much fun," she said.

Derek gave it "a 10 for effort."

"It was action packed. Well done!" Len added.

While speaking to Alfonso, Trevor reflected on the dance. "That was just like a nostalgic blast from the past," he said. "I just lost myself in it."

Score: 32/40

Total: 64/80

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

The fitness model said in his intro package that he had "the best time at my prom."

"I wore a red velvet tux, nice and swaggy," he continued.

Joseph actually helped plan his prom as the class president. "With the siblings that I grew up with, I'm the first to do a lot of things," he said, "Like first to graduate college, first to join the swim team, first to get into acting. It's wild."

Joseph and Daniella executed a Cha Cha to Walk the Moon's "Shut Up and Dance."

"You have improved so much," Bruno said. "Every performance, I can see the work you're applying."

Although Carrie Ann thought "this one wasn't as good as last night," she still had some positive words for Joseph. "You know also inside and outside how people view you is different than sometimes than how it feels," she said.

Regardless, Joseph told Alfonso, "This was such a fun dance."

Score: 32/40

Total: 66/80

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

The pop star described her prom experience as "epic."

"My own song actually played at my prom," Jordin said in her intro package. "I mean, how many people can say that they danced to their own song at prom?"

The American Idol alum brought her brother PJ to prom, so she and Brandon touched base with him during rehearsal. "Jordin and I decide to obviously color coordinate, so I had a lime green vest on and I had a cane," PJ recalled.

The siblings also discussed how it seemed like a lot of Jordin's peers left the dance floor when her song started playing. "I was still getting used to the fame and the fact that so many people knew me," Jordin said. "Some of the energy that I felt was like, I don't want to be here. But the people I was with, including you [PJ], made me feel uplifted and loved in that moment."

Jordin and Brandon recreated the moment with a contemporary routine to her song with Chris Brown, titled "No Air."

Derek found it to be "beautiful" and "well done."

"What I really liked was the tonality it had, the sense of love, acceptance, protection," Bruno said.

Alfonso asked Jordin how it felt to dance to her song instead of singing it.

"Not being able to actually sing it was really an out-of-body experience for me," she said. "And it was almost like it was my internal dialogue as opposed to something that I was singing, so it was really cool, actually."

Score: 35/40

Total: 68/80

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

In 1989, "I was the man in my mind," the comedian said in his intro package.

But Wayne never went to another dance after a having his heart broken at his military ball in 10th grade. "I didn't go to my senior prom," he revealed. "In 10th grade, I had someone that I had this huge crush on. She knew who she is! As on as we walked in the ball, I went to go get some punch, she love punched me! She went off with another guy. She danced with him and I made up that night that proms suck and love sucks."

After that, Wayne decided, "I'm never going to do that again."

The singer and actor appreciated that Witney would stick by him this time around. "I love the fact that I've got a prom date that is contractually obligated to appear at prom with me," Wayne quipped.

Wayne and Witney Sambaed to "It Takes Two" by Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock.

"That was the breakthrough dance," Carrie Ann said.

Bruno decreed Wayne and Whitney "the King and Queen of Samba."

And Len gave them a rare standing ovation. "This rarely happens!" he said.

Alfonso asked Wayne if he felt like his dance redeemed his prom experience. "All eyes were on me in the middle of the dance floor, I'm with a baddie, so, yes!" Wayne said. "Yes, I win that."

Win he did! Wayne earned the second perfect score of the night.

Score: 40/40

Total: 77/80

Results

After each pair danced, they all took the floor at the same time for a dance marathon. For the first part of the marathon, each duo could only dance in their assigned spot to the Hussle. Then once the song changed, they could work the room doing the Lindy Hop.

Along the way, each couple would get a tap on the shoulder indicating they've been eliminated.

Daniel and Britt received the first tap to take a seat, and it ultimately came down to Jessie and Alan and Shangela and Gleb. But Jessie and Alan danced until the end and earned the title of Dancing with the Stars Prom King and Queen, an honor that added 11 points to their total score. Shangela and Gelb still received 10 points on top of their total, and the rest of the pairs earned points in descending order according to when they went out.

Then it came time for Alfonso and co-host Tyra Banks to announce who would be heading home. Joseph and Daniella and Heidi and Artem landed in the bottom two.

Derek voted to save Heidi and Artem, Carrie Ann cast her vote for Joseph and Daniella and Bruno opted for Heidi and Artem. Len decided to save Heidi and Artem, which meant Joseph and Daniella had to say goodbye.

"This was an incredible, incredible experience," Joseph said. "I'm a little emotional because I love this so much. I love learning how to dance and I don't think I'm going to stop. I love it so much."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.