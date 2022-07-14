The new season is slated to air on Disney+ this fall

Everything to Know About Dancing With the Stars Season 31

Get ready to return to the ballroom!

Dancing With the Stars is returning for season 31 this fall, and it will include a few of major changes.

After 18 years of airing on ABC, the dancing competition will head to Disney+, making it the first live series to stream on the service.

Additionally, there will be a brand-new host stepping onto the scene. While Tyra Banks is set to return, she will be joined by co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who previously took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014 with pro dancer Witney Carson.

"I'm super excited," Ribeiro PEOPLE ahead of the announcement. "For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends ... to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me."

"My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me," he added. "I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year, and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery."

From the returning stars to the tentative premiere date, here's everything to know about DWTS season 31.

Who will host Dancing With the Stars season 31?

Banks and Ribeiro will be co-hosts for the show this year. Not only did Ribeiro previously compete on the show during season 19, but he and Banks go way back. The supermodel made a cameo on his show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Dancing With the Stars season 31 air on ABC?

Unlike previous seasons, DWTS will exclusively be available on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to streaming live on the service, Variety confirmed the series will not air repeats on ABC and will strictly be available via Disney+. Hough also confirmed that DWTS will no longer include commercial breaks.

Who are the judges for Dancing With the Stars season 31?

Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all expected to return for the upcoming season, Deadline reports.

Which pro dancers will return for Dancing With the Stars season 31?

While ABC hasn't announced which pro dancers will be returning for season 31, one pro dancer, in particular, has already suggested they won't return. In November 2021, Val Chmerkovskiy said that he probably wouldn't be back for season 31.

"I've always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity, is this my last season?" he said to Entertainment Tonight. "Probably. Probably."

That being said, his wife Jenna Johnson, who is also a pro dancer on the show, said that she hopes Chmerkovskiy changes his mind. "I hope it's not [the end]," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that he is the best male dancer on the show, and I can say that very confidently and proudly. I think that there is a lot more that we haven't seen from him that I would love to see."

Who is the cast for Dancing With the Stars season 31?

The show hasn't officially revealed which stars will be hitting the ballroom this season. Good Morning America is slated to reveal the cast for the upcoming season on Sept. 8.

When will Dancing With the Stars season 31 premiere on Disney+?