DWTS Season 30: These 6 Celeb Cast Members Have Backgrounds in Dance — Inside Their Past Experience

Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars is packed with big names — some of which have an extensive background in dance!

On Wednesday, ABC announced the newest celebrity cast members who will compete on the upcoming milestone season of the reality dance competition show.

The cast includes The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots, Beverly Hills, 90210's Brian Austin Green, Bling Empire's Christine Chiu, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, country star Jimmie Allen, YouTube superstar JoJo Siwa, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore, Cobra Kai's Martin Kove, The Bachelor's Matt James, Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel" C., The Office's Melora Hardin, WWE's Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Olivia Jade Giannulli, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

While the lineup is fierce, the competition is fiercer. Here's a look at six celebs who have plenty of dance knowledge.

JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum, 18, was introduced to the world of television when she competed on Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, a spin-off of Abby Lee Miller's Dance Moms. Siwa came in fifth place.

Siwa followed up her debut with a two-season stint on Dance Moms in 2015.

That same year, she took her newfound fanbase and headed to YouTube, where she soon began to amass a large amount of followers.

In 2018, Siwa announced the D.R.E.A.M. tour, a 70-city tour that began in May 2019 in Phoenix and was meant to run through June 2020. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tour was postponed.

Speaking with reporters about whether or not her background in dance will give her a leg up in the competition, Siwa said she's not sure.

"It's totally different than anything I've ever done," she said during a press event on Wednesday. "I think, for me, the best analogy I came up with was, it's like a football player trying to play baseball or soccer or basketball. It's really different. It's different styles. This style is more up and pretty and back and I'm used to forward and down and in your face. Of course I have the ability to pick up and comprehend faster."

Amanda Kloots

When it comes to dance, Kloots, 39, is no stranger to the game.

She has performed in several musicals on Broadway, including Good Vibrations and Young Frankenstein. She is also a former member of the Rockettes.

"Ballroom dancing and Broadway dancing are honestly like English and Japanese," she said at Wednesday's DWTS press event. "I'm learning a completely new language. I have to throw everything I know out the window. It's like starting from day one. The only thing that's similar is the grueling rehearsals, the blisters, the sore body, the sore muscles and the want to learn and do better. I'm throwing myself into a new boat here."

"I've never partnered with a man," she added. "On Broadway, I was always dancing on my own. This whole being held by a man, being led by a man is completely different. I wish I had an advantage but I don't."

Cody Rigsby

Before becoming a famous Peloton instructor, Rigsby got his start in dance.

"In my former life before fitness I was a professional dancer," he said during his appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday. "I danced for Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, so I'm used to busting a move."

"I'm definitely using muscles I haven't used in a while because I'm dusting off those dancing shoes," he added. "But I've built up the endurance on Peloton in my cycling classes so I'm ready."

Kenya Moore

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, got her start in dance at an early age.

"I've always dreamed of being on DWTS," she told reporters on Wednesday. "My grandmother and I would watch the show when she was alive. She raised me since I was 3 days old. She's the one that put me in community dance classes. I couldn't afford a proper dance school."

"When I was around 5 or 6 she put myself and her daughter in class and from there we just had this great obsession and love for all things dance," she added. "I studied jazz and ballet and tap all in the community center. It was so much fun. It was such a wonderful, positive experience in my life. One of the best things I've had just growing up and embodying my grandmother."

Melora Hardin

Hardin is another cast member who knows her way around the dance floor.

In 1988, The Office alum, 54, starred as Baby in the short-lived television series Dirty Dancing before co-starring as Sandy in the 1990 dance movie Lambada.

In fact, her very first jazz teacher was the one and only Patrick Swayze.

"I was a ballerina from when I was 5 until Patrick came to our ballet studio," she told reporters. "He came and taught jazz at our school. All of us 13-year-old girls would scream. He was a wonderful teacher. Very kind."

"I danced on the Academy Awards in 1985 and he was presenting and I was like, 'Patrick, you were my first jazz teacher.' And he was like, 'Of course!' He was so sweet."

Hardin made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the revival of Chicago: The Musical in 2008.

Mel C.

Mel C. is more than ready to spice things up in the ballroom.

Also known as Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls, the 47-year-old former pop group member sang and danced on stages around the world for millions of fans — enough said?