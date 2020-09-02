Carole Baskin, Nelly, Chrishell Stause & More Join Dancing with the Stars Season 29

The newly announced cast will dance their way into the ballroom on Sept. 14

The stars are aligning for season 29 of Dancing with the Stars!

On Wednesday morning, Good Morning America revealed the celebrity cast for the upcoming season of ABC's beloved dance competition show — and the lineup does not disappoint.

The cast includes Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, former NFL player Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, Monica Aldama (head coach from Netflix's Cheer), Anne Heche, Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time actress Justina Machado, The Real host Jeannie Mai, Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly, Catfish host Nev Schulman, NBA superstar Charles Oakley and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

"I may have a Superbowl ring, but I need that mirror ball trophy," Davis said in the announcement promo, while Aldama added, "This is one competition I was born to win."

Bristowe joked that since she is "no longer accepting roses" she'd be happy to take a few 10's from the judges.

Baskin spoke with GMA after the reveal and said she hopes people can see her in a new light with the dancing show.

"The biggest thing for me is the longer my partner and I can stay in the running and in the competition it will keep the cats forefront in the viewers' eye, and to me that was where Tiger King missed the ball," she said. "It really should have been focused on the animals and I’m hoping Dancing with the Stars will do that. I am competitive but I am competitive with myself I want to do the very best that I can possibly do."

Nelly also chatted with the morning show after being named as one of the new DWTS cast members and said he was "up to the challenge."

"I’m a Scorpio I feel like I can do anything so this is gonna be my biggest test yet, but I’m up for it," he laughed, adding, "I love competition and I think this is one that will set me apart from others if I can pull this one off only because I got two left feet, and probably two right ankles, so I’m trying to see where we can go with this thing."

"I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning ... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," Banks, 46, said in a statement. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars – we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success,” Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement at the time. “As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

Last month, it was announced that fan favorites Artem Chigvintsev, Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko would all be returning as professional dancers — though the pairings will not be revealed until the show's two-hour premiere on Sept. 14.

Two first-time pros will also be joining the cast: Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach.