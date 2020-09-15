While the competing stars and pro dancers were individually announced in advance, this season's pairings weren't revealed until the two-hour premiere

Dancing with the Stars is back in the ballroom!

On Monday evening, season 29 of the ABC reality dance competition series premiered — with a new host, a new judge, and a new set of celebrities competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. Although there wasn't an audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the contestants still competed live for viewers.

While the competing stars and pro dancers were individually announced in advance, this season's pairings weren't revealed until the two-hour premiere.

Throughout show, the following partnerships were announced as the celebrities performed their debut dances:

Peta Murgatroyd and Vernon Davis

Alan Bersten and Skai Jackson

Brandon Armstrong and Jeannie Mai

Pasha Pashkov and Carole Baskin

Daniella Karagach and Nelly

During the premiere, Tyra Banks also made her debut as the show's host while new judge Derek Hough took his seat alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

In July, just one day after it was announced that host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would be parting ways with DWTS, ABC revealed that Banks would be taking over the reins as the show's host and become an executive producer on the series as well.

"I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning ... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," Banks, 46, said in a statement. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

As for Hough, he said that his return to the show "feels like coming home."

“This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me," Hough, who serves as a judge on NBC's World of Dance, said in a statement. "Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”