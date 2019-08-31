Dancing with the Stars Is Back! See the First Trailer for Season 28

Dancing with the Stars is back and PEOPLE has the first look at what’s to come!

In an exclusive promo trailer, a giant mirrorball rolls its way through the U.S.A., eventually finding the celebs that are vying for the trophy this upcoming season.

The cast for the show’s 28th season can be seen running towards, and eventually away from the giant mirrorball, including The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell and President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer.

Also starring in the trailer was Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown.

Image zoom Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television/Getty

The trailer comes after the celebrities were announced as cast members on Good Morning America.

“Can’t stop, won’t stop,” said Brown, fresh off her season of The Bachelorette. “I am so excited. I want a fresh start, something that I can go all in with, emotionally, physically, spiritually, and I think dancing is something that I can do that with.”

Joked Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the NBC comedy: “I had nine seasons of the most unglamorous character on TV, so we’re going in a different direction. Bring on the Spanx, bring on the spray tans, whatever you’ve got!”

And while fans are thrilled for the most part, some questioned ABC’s decision to cast Spicer.

Karamo, 38, was criticized online for saying he was looking forward to having “respectful conversations” with Spicer.

Image zoom Karamo Brown Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“First, I have no say who is on the cast and didn’t find out till this morning that he is on,” Karamo, 38, wrote on Twitter. “But I’ll tell you this… I’m excited to sit down w/ him and engage in respectful conversations.”

“Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us,” he added in the tweet.

However, host Tom Bergeron was less than thrilled with the selection.

Image zoom Tom Bergeron & Sean Spicer Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Bergeron, 64, posted a lengthy message on Twitter, revealing that he met with the DWTS executive producer several months ago and tried to steer the show away from politics.

“Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably decisive booking from ANY political affiliations,” Bergeron wrote, adding that he “left that lunch convinced we were in agreement.”

“Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction,’” the TV host added.

Added Bergeron, “It is the prerogative of the producers, in partnership with the network, to make whatever decisions they feel are in the best long-term interests of the franchise. We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call.”

“I’ll leave it to them to answer any further questions about those decisions,” Bergeron wrote, before adding a positive spin to his post.

“For me, as host, I always gaze into the camera’s lens and imagine you on the other side, looking for a two-hour escape from whatever life hassles you’ve been wrestling with,” he continued, joking that he’s always ready to supply “dad jokes.”

“Hopefully, when [co-host] Erin Andrews and I look into those lenses again on September 16, you’ll be on the other side looking back, able to enjoy the charismatic pro dancers, the unpredictable judges and the kitschy charm that has denied DWTS since 2005,” he concluded the post.

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.