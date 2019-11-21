Dancing with the Stars Announces Song Choices for Season 28 Finale — See the Full List!

The highly anticipated Dancing with the Stars season 28 finale is almost here — and PEOPLE has exclusive details about the night’s performances!

On the upcoming show, the four remaining contestants will perform in two rounds of competition before the Mirrorball champion is crowned.

Kicking things off in the first round, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten will dance the Viennese waltz to “Lover” by Taylor Swift, Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will dance the foxtrot to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance the jive to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner, and Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will dance the jazz to “We’re All in This Together” by the High School Musical cast.

In the second round, the couples will freestyle to the following tunes: Brown and Bersten to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani, Alaina and Savchenko to “Country Girl” by Luke Bryan, Brooke and Farber to “Conga” by Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, and Mitchell and Carson to “Jump” by Kris Kross.

During Monday’s heart-wrenching semifinals episode, James Van Der Beek was sent home after announcing that his wife Kimberly had suffered a miscarriage over the weekend.

A tearful Brooke, who ended up in the bottom two with Van Der Beek but was saved by the judges, immediately offered to surrender her spot to him, which the competition doesn’t allow.

Speaking to reporters after the emotional show, the Fifth Harmony singer revealed what the actor told her after she tried to sacrifice herself.

“He was just like, ‘I can’t accept that,’ and ‘It’s very, very kind,’ and he said, ‘Just enjoy it,’ ” she said. “I talked to him afterward as well and I tried to offer again … and he was just like, ‘No, please, you just enjoy it and you shine and don’t be afraid to shine,’ are the exact words he told me.”

“I’m taking that in,” she continued. “Even though I’m very sad and in a way feel like I shouldn’t be here, I’m trying to celebrate my personal journey, too.”

The Dancing with the Stars finale airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.