Dancing with the Stars Season 28 Cast: Lamar Odom, Hannah Brown, Christie Brinkley and More!

The Dancing with the Stars season 28 cast has been revealed!

The celebrity contestants appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday to discuss the upcoming season. This season, the pro dance partner pairings won’t be unveiled until the premiere.

So who are the stars storming the ballroom? The full list includes The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown, supermodel Christie Brinkley, country star Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, The Office star Kate Flannery, pop star Ally Brooke, Lamar Odom, Kel Mitchell and last but not least, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer.

Image zoom Good Morning America/Twitter

Image zoom

“Can’t stop, won’t stop,” said Brown, fresh off her season of The Bachelorette. “I am so excited. I want a fresh start, something that I can go all in with, emotionally, physically, spiritually, and I think dancing is something that I can do that with.”

Joked Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the NBC comedy: “I had nine seasons of the most unglamorous character on TV, so we’re going in a different direction. Bring on the Spanx, bring on the spray tans, whatever you’ve got!”

For the past week, fans of the show have been speculating who the cast might include based on posts featuring various clues shared on DWTS‘ Instagram account.

“Karamo Brown!!!!” one fan guessed of the Queer Eye star based on a picture that featured a print with the words, “It’s All Fun And Games Until you Enter The Real World” and a Florida A&M flag. “He was on Real World and he went to Florida A&M University!!!! Yes!!!”

In another shot of a woman posing with her hands on her hips, a fan guessed Bachelorette star Brown after noticing distinct markings on her hand.

“That’s deff Hannah,” the fan commented. “I looked at her most recent she’s got the same hand freckles.”

On Tuesday, ABC confirmed to PEOPLE that DWTS alum and fan-favorite pro Peta Murgatroyd would be returning as a pro dancer after leaving the show in 2017.

“I’m overwhelmed with excitement,” Murgatroyd, 33, told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “I’m excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it’s such a close and tight-knit family, so I’m just happy to be back with everybody.”

“I definitely wanted this to happen,” she added. “I hoped that I could make this work for a couple of months now and was praying and hoping that it would all align. It was the perfect time for my family. Maks [Chmerkovskiy] has other things going on and Shai is well taken care of and it was just a good time for us.”

On the season 27 finale, audiences watched radio personality Bobby Bones and pro partner Sharna Burgess take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy over fellow finalists Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson and Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe.

Bones himself was surprised to be crowned champion. Reflecting on his win in November, Bones, 38, told reporters that he was “in shock” about taking home the trophy, adding, “I apologized so many times to [Sharna] for getting stuck with me because she’s so good and talented. … It didn’t make sense, but she stuck with me!”

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC.