From Lamar Odom to Christie Brinkley: See the Dancing with the Stars Season 28 Cast Photos

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC
Dancing with the Stars Season 28 Cast
This season, the celebrity and pro dancer partner pairings won’t be unveiled until the premiere on Sept. 16.
NBA Player Lamar Odom
Supermodel Christie Brinkley
Queer Eye's Karamo Brown
Justin Stephens/ABC
The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown
Actor James Van Der Beek
Pop Star Ally Brooke
Actor Kel Mitchell
The Supremes’ Mary Wilson
President Donald Trump’s Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer
The Office's Kate Flannery
NFL Legend Ray Lewis
Country Star Lauren Alaina
