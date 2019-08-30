From Lamar Odom to Christie Brinkley: See the Dancing with the Stars Season 28 Cast Photos

Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 16 on ABC
By Natalie Stone
August 29, 2019 09:40 PM

1 of 14

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 Cast

This season, the celebrity and pro dancer partner pairings won’t be unveiled until the premiere on Sept. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

NBA Player Lamar Odom

3 of 14

Supermodel Christie Brinkley

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown

Justin Stephens/ABC
Advertisement

5 of 14

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown

6 of 14

Actor James Van Der Beek

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

Pop Star Ally Brooke

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

Actor Kel Mitchell

Advertisement

9 of 14

The Supremes’ Mary Wilson

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

President Donald Trump’s Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

The Office's Kate Flannery

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

NFL Legend Ray Lewis

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

Country Star Lauren Alaina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.