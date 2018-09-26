Dancing with the Stars Season 27 Eliminates Its First Contestant — Find Out Who Went Home!

Dancing with the Stars season 27 has eliminated its first contestant.

On the second evening of a two-night premiere, the reality dancing competition series said goodbye to the season’s first cast member on Tuesday.

At the top of the show, audiences learned that only the six couples who were in jeopardy — Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy, Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko, John Schneider and Emma Slater, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber, and Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev — would perform again for audiences.

RELATED: How Did Grocery Store Joe Amabile Do on DWTS Premiere After Admitting ‘I Don’t Know How to Dance’?

While Schneider was among the initial pairings in jeopardy, it was revealed by co-host Tom Bergeron ahead of the night’s performances that he was safe going into week two and didn’t have to dance.

Gleb Savchenko and Nikki Glaser Craig Sjodin/ABC

After watching the five pairings perform in the second hour of the episode, it was revealed that stand-up comedian Glaser, 34, and Savchenko were eliminated.

“You know, it sucks. I’m not going to lie. I really, really like doing this show and I really had such a great time,” said the comedienne, who earned an 18/30 for her salsa. “I hope that I just proved that I did the scariest thing I’ve ever done and I tried my best. … It was so fun! Thank you for having me.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.