Dancing with the Stars Elimination Shocker! Two Couples Face Jeopardy — but Who Is Sent Home?

Dancing with the Stars surprised both audiences and its contestants in a magical way in honor of Disney Night.

On Monday, the reality dancing competition series watched each of the remaining season 27 pairings dance choreographed numbers to hit tunes from multiple fan-favorite Disney movies, including Mulan, The Little Mermaid and Hercules.

With just minutes remaining of week 5’s live episode, co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews shocked viewers and the two couples — DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold, and Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten — that were in jeopardy of elimination.

“The first couple who is in jeopardy is: DeMarcus and Lindsay,” Bergeron said as Andrews added, “And joining them in jeopardy are: Alexis and Alan.”

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten Craig Sjodin/ABC

For Disney Night, Ren and Bersten performed a Pocahontas-themed foxtrot and were awarded 29/30, while Ware and Arnold performed a Hercules-themed Charleston and earned 26/30.

“DeMarcus and Lindsay, Alexis and Alan, on this fifth week of competition, the couple leaving right now is,” Bergeron said, before shocking audiences, “neither of you, it’s Disney night!”

“You’re all safe!” Bergeron added. “No one is going home tonight!”

Lindsay Arnold and DeMarcus Ware Craig Sjodin/ABC

Upon hearing that they were safe from elimination, Ware, Arnold, Ren and Bersten were visibly shocked — and relieved!

Audience votes from last week and Monday will carry over to week 6 along with the judges’ scores.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.