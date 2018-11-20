Dancing with the Stars has a new champion!

On Monday’s live finale of the reality dancing competition series, the four remaining couples — Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, and Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe — went head-to-head as they competed for the Mirrorball Trophy.

The finalists performed two dances on the finale: first, their most memorable number from the season and second, a freestyle for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

While it was a tight competition, radio show host Bones, 38, was declared the season 27 winner.

Craig Sjodin/ABC (4)

After being named the champ, Bones said, “Thank you to the people, thank you to Sharna for making all this possible.”

“You are, in very true words, the people’s champion my friend,” said co-host Tom Bergeron.

In addition to seeing this season’s celebrity contestants return to the ballroom, audiences were also treated to live musical performances from Robin Thicke, Avril Lavigne, Lauren Daigle and Dan + Shay during the episode.

Ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday, PeopleTV spoke with Burgess and Bones.

“I don’t want to change any of Bobby’s quirks,” Burgess, 33, said of the on-air radio personality. “I think all of them make him awesome right down to when he dances with his mouth wide open and with his eyes looking up to the sky.”

“I’m not the best dancer,” the Bobby Bones Show host added. “It’s all [Sharna], I just hold on tight.”

Although DWTS season 27 is over, this won’t be the last time that Bones performs for audiences!

ABC announced on Monday evening that Bones — alongside fellow DWTS contestants Juan Pablo Di Pace, Joe Amabile, Mary Lou Retton, John Schneider and Manheim — has joined the Dancing with the Stars: Live! A Night to Remember tour, which begins Dec. 15.

To find out more about the tour, including which pro dancers will perform, click here.