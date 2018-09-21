Dancing With the Stars Season 27: See Behind-the-Scenes Rehearsal Photos Days Before Premiere

The season 27 Dancing with the Stars premiere is Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Tomás Mier
September 21, 2018 05:45 PM
<p>Evanna Lynch, 27, is most known for playing Luna Lovegood in the <em>Harry Potter</em> films.</p> <p>The Irish actress is passionate about animal rights and shared a photo on her Instagram story of her dancing shoes for <em>DWTS</em>, which are vegan!</p>
KICKIN' IT: Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe 

Evanna Lynch, 27, is most known for playing Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films.

The Irish actress is passionate about animal rights and shared a photo on her Instagram story of her dancing shoes for DWTS, which are vegan!

ABC
<p>Nikki Glaser, 34, who will be dancing alongside Gleb Savchenko, hosted her own series <em>Not Safe with Nikki Glaser</em> on Comedy Central in 2016.</p> <p>She also began her own podcast <em>You Up? With Nikki Glaser</em> on Sirius XM.</p>
COMEDIENNE-TURNED-DANCER: Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko

Nikki Glaser, 34, who will be dancing alongside Gleb Savchenko, hosted her own series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser on Comedy Central in 2016.

She also began her own podcast You Up? With Nikki Glaser on Sirius XM.

ABC
<p>Instagram model Alexis Ren, 21, was featured on the cover of <em>Maxim</em>&nbsp;in August 2017 and has openly spoken about her eating disorder.</p> <p>&#8220;Looking up to girls for inspo is a beautiful thing, but comparing yourself is what creates the anxiety and self-hatred,&#8221; the model told <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/health-fitness/a9657755/alexis-ren-eating-disorder/"><em>Cosmopolitan</em></a>. &#8220;It&rsquo;s really important that young girls know the difference.&rdquo;</p>
IN THE AIR: Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten

Instagram model Alexis Ren, 21, was featured on the cover of Maxim in August 2017 and has openly spoken about her eating disorder.

“Looking up to girls for inspo is a beautiful thing, but comparing yourself is what creates the anxiety and self-hatred,” the model told Cosmopolitan. “It’s really important that young girls know the difference.”

ABC
<p>Agrentinian actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, 39, kicked off his career in European musicals and is known most recently for his role as Fernando in Netflix&#8217;s <em>Fuller House</em>.</p> <p>He also played Petros in <em>Mamma Mia!</em></p>
DROP DEAD DANCERS: Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke

Agrentinian actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, 39, kicked off his career in European musicals and is known most recently for his role as Fernando in Netflix’s Fuller House.

He also played Petros in Mamma Mia!

ABC
<p>American gymnast Mary Lou Retton, 50, became the first American woman to win the gold medal in gymnastics during the 1984 Olympic games.</p> <p>She was also the first female athlete featured on the Wheaties box. The Olympian&nbsp;will be dancing alonside Sasha Farber.&nbsp;</p>
DANCING WITH OLYMPIANS: Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber

American gymnast Mary Lou Retton, 50, became the first American woman to win the gold medal in gymnastics during the 1984 Olympic games.

She was also the first female athlete featured on the Wheaties box. The Olympian will be dancing alonside Sasha Farber. 

ABC
<p>Danelle Umstead, 46, competed in the Winter Paralympics this year as an alpine skier. She suffers from an eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa, which caused her to lose her eyesight.</p> <p>&ldquo;Through the sport of skiing, I&rsquo;ve learned that anything is possible,&rdquo; she said in a 2014 <a href="http://americanprofile.com/articles/paralympic-sochi-danelle-umstead/"><em>American Profile</em></a> story. &ldquo;I can do anything; I just do it different from most people.&rdquo;</p>
DEFYING ODDS: Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev

Danelle Umstead, 46, competed in the Winter Paralympics this year as an alpine skier. She suffers from an eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa, which caused her to lose her eyesight.

“Through the sport of skiing, I’ve learned that anything is possible,” she said in a 2014 American Profile story. “I can do anything; I just do it different from most people.”

ABC
<p>Milo Manheim is the youngest competitor on the show at just 17 years old. He rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel&#8217;s <em>Zombies</em>.</p> <p>&ldquo;Once we started getting going, it was nothing like I ever imagined,&rdquo; he said of training with partner Witney Carson. &ldquo;It&rsquo;s so much more difficult than I thought it would be.&rdquo;</p>
DROPPIN' IT: Milo Manheim & Witney Carson

Milo Manheim is the youngest competitor on the show at just 17 years old. He rose to fame as the star of Disney Channel’s Zombies.

“Once we started getting going, it was nothing like I ever imagined,” he said of training with partner Witney Carson. “It’s so much more difficult than I thought it would be.”

ABC
<p>Joe &#8220;Grocery Store Joe&#8221; Amabile, who rose to fame as a contestant on <em>The Bachelorette</em>, told PEOPLE he was excited to join the <em>DWTS</em> cast this season.</p> <p>&#8220;It&#8217;s a good opportunity. Why not do it?&#8221; said Amabile, who will be dancing with Jenna Johnson.</p>
MORE THAN A ROSE: Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and Jenna Johnson

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, who rose to fame as a contestant on The Bachelorette, told PEOPLE he was excited to join the DWTS cast this season.

“It’s a good opportunity. Why not do it?” said Amabile, who will be dancing with Jenna Johnson.

ABC
<p>Amabile and his girlfriend Kendall Long, who met on <em>Bachelor in Paradise</em>, recently rekindled their relationship<em> &mdash; </em>and she&#8217;s been supporting his <em>DWTS</em> journey every step of the way!</p> <p>&#8220;Love is an odd yet wonderful mess that makes those effected do quite strange things but through it all I would do it again and again and again if it meant waking up next to this odd-ball of a human every morning. I love you mucho Joe!&rdquo; she wrote on Instagram last week.</p>
LOVEBIRDS: Joe Amabile and Kendall Long

Amabile and his girlfriend Kendall Long, who met on Bachelor in Paradise, recently rekindled their relationshipand she’s been supporting his DWTS journey every step of the way!

“Love is an odd yet wonderful mess that makes those effected do quite strange things but through it all I would do it again and again and again if it meant waking up next to this odd-ball of a human every morning. I love you mucho Joe!” she wrote on Instagram last week.

ABC
