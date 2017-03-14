Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Dancing with the Stars Premiere Secrets Revealed! Check Out the Couples' Surprising Song Picks

Just hours before the season 24 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, fans a little time left to envision how the sequins will fly — the song and dance style list has been released, and it appears some stars are sticking with what they know.

Here’s the entire list of routines to expect when season 24 premieres Monday night.

Former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan and his pro partner Witney Carson, will dance to “What is Love” by Haddaway, the song he and Will Ferrell made infamous as part of their SNL sketch–turned–big-screen film, A Night at the Roxbury.

Actor and former wrestler Mr. T and Kym (Johnson) Herjavec will dance to the theme song from Mr. T’s 1980s action TV show The A-Team.

Former Chicago Cubs pitcher David Ross and Lindsay Arnold will dance to his old team’s official victory song “Go Cubs Go” by Steve Goodman.

Legendary TV personality Charo, 76, and Keo Motsepe, 27 are dancing a salsa to “Cuban Pete” by Mambo Compañeros (and also made famous in the 1994 Jim Carrey comedy The Mask).

The Bachelor star Nick Viall, 36, and Peta Murgatroyd, 30 are serving up a cha cha to “Let Me Love You” by DJ Snake and Tiësto featuring Justin Bieber.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 19, and Sasha Farber, 33 will tango to “Untouchable” by Tritonal and Cash Cash.

NFL free agent Rashad Jennings, 31, and Emma Slater, 28 are hoping to give the crowd some“24K Magic” with a cha cha to Bruno Mars.

Professional bull rider and model Bonner Bolton, 29, and Sharna Burgess, 31 are also getting their cha cha on with the help of Luke Bryan’s “Move.”

Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, 47, and Artem Chigvintsev, 34, will glide through a graceful Viennese Waltz to “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel.

Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, 20, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, 30, are fast out the gate with a quickstep set to Erin Bowman’s “Good Time Good Life.”

And former Glee star and Beyoncé backup dancer Heather Morris, 30, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, have selected a Viennese Waltz to “Make Something Beautiful” by Ben Rector.