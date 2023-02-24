'DWTS' Pro Sasha Farber Is Feeling 'Grateful and Thankful for Every Day' amid Emma Slater Divorce

Farber was all smiles in a shirtless photo, which he posted hours after Slater filed for divorce

Published on February 24, 2023 12:53 PM
sasha farber, emma slater
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Sasha Farber is not letting his divorce from fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater get him down.

The Russian-born dancer, 38, was all smiles in a new shirtless photo he uploaded to Instagram earlier this week.

"Living the dream!!!!!!!!" he captioned the post, which saw him leaning against the DWTS tour bus. "Grateful and thankful for everyday 🙌🏻❤️"

Farber received many supportive comments from fans as well as his peers. Gleb Savchenko responded with three flame emojis, and the official Dancing with the Stars LIVE account replied with a series of raised hands emojis.

The Office's Kate Flannery, who appeared on the series in season 28, jokingly commented: "What the f are you??? ❤️"

sasha farber
sasha farber/instagram

Farber's latest Instagram post was shared hours after Slater, 34, filed for divorce. According to the divorce petition obtained by PEOPLE, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation.

"Emma and Sasha still remain close," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE. "There's no bad blood between them."

They are both currently participating in the Dancing with the Stars LIVE 2023 tour.

Fabrer and Slater met in 2009 but didn't begin a romantic relationship until 2011, only to break up after three years even as they continued to work alongside each other on DWTS.

After rekindling their love in 2015, Farber popped the question on DWTS in 2016.

"We've been together five-and-a-half years. We bought a house recently and it feels like the natural progression," Slater said at the time. "My mother said once that marriage should feel natural and not like a surprise. It should be expected because that's when it's right and it's already felt like I've been his fiancée and wife for years now. It feels really natural … apart from the heaviness of my arm, it feels quite natural."

Dancers / TV Personalities Sasha Farber (L) and Emma Slater (R) attend the Birthday Celebration for Keo Motsepe on November 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Archuleta/Getty

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles. Years into their marriage, Slater spoke about the possibility of starting a family.

"I get very much into what I'm doing and my career, but I definitely get baby fever, especially around your kids," she told the then-dance partner Jimmie Allen while speaking with the press after a 2021 episode of DWTS, per Us Weekly. "They're so beautiful."

PEOPLE confirmed Farber and Slater's separation in August 2022.

