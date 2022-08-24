'Dancing with the Stars' ' Sasha Farber and Emma Slater Separate After 4 Years of Marriage

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018

By
Published on August 24, 2022 03:29 PM
emma-slater-sasha-farber.jpg
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic.

Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber have separated after four years of marriage, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Farber, 38, and Slater, 33, most recently choreographed several routines for the latest season of So You Think You Can Dance.

In October 2016, they got engaged during a live taping of the ABC show after performing to Bruno Mars' "Just the Way You Are."

Former host Tom Bergeron ushered them to the center of the ballroom, and told Farber: "Sasha, I always thought you had the potential to host."

Farber took the Slater's hands and said, "Babe, I wanted to do this for such a long, long time." He got down on one knee in front of a surprised Slater, telling her in front of the surprised audience: "I love you so much. Will you marry me?"

416418724_5156786788001_emma-slater-1280-1

PEOPLE learned after the show that Farber popped the question with a pink sapphire, which is the same color as Slater's mother's ring.

The pair were close friends for two years before things turned romantic, but Farber said he knew that Slater was the one "three or four months" after they met.

"We've been together five-and-a-half years," Slater said at the time. "We bought a house recently and it feels like the natural progression. My mother said ones that marriage should feel natural and not like a surprise. It should be expected because that's when it's right and it's already felt like I've been his fiancé and wife for years now. It feels really natural… apart from the heaviness of my arm, it feels quite natural."

Farber and Slater then tied the knot at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles in 2018 with close friends and family by their sides, including their fellow DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold, Hayley Erbert, Witney Carson, Brittany Cherry and Jenna Johnson, who were all bridesmaids, US Weekly reported.

Farber wore a white and black tuxedo for the happy day, while Slater said "I do" in a long-sleeve white Rivini dress with lace detailing.

The newlyweds chose Ed Sheeran's 2017 song "Perfect" for their first dance — and the Grammy-award winning singer even recorded a special message for the couple.

Slater and Farber do not have any children. News of their split was first reported by Us Weekly.

