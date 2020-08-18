Dancing with the Stars Reveals Season 29 Premiere Date and Competing Pro Dancers

Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd and Val Chmerkovskiy are among the pro dancers that will be competing on the upcoming season of DWTS, which will see Tyra Banks take on the role as host

Dancing with the Stars is heading back to the ballroom!

The ABC reality dance competition series announced Tuesday morning that season 29 will premiere Sept. 14.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

DWTS also revealed the professional dancers that will be competing on the upcoming season, which will see Tyra Banks take on the role as host of the show.

Returning fan-favorites are Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Jenna Johnson, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater and Gleb Savchenko. Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach also are joining the cast as first-time pros.

Celebrities competing on the upcoming season will be announced at a later date, and the contestant and pro dancer pairings will be revealed during next month's two-hour premiere.

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would not be returning.

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," ABC and BBC Studios announced in a joint statement.

Image zoom Adam Taylor/Walt Disney Television. Inset: Getty Images

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Image zoom Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on DWTS Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television

Following news that Bergeron and Andrews had parted ways with the show, ABC revealed that Banks would be taking over the reigns as the show's host and become an executive producer on the series as well.

"I’ve been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning ... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk," supermodel and businesswoman Banks, 46, said in a statement. "Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

Image zoom Tyra Banks Manny Carabel/Getty

Although the entire celebrity cast has yet to be announced, at least one ABC alumna has been confirmed: The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe.

During a June episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! — which explored the best moments from Bristowe's season 11 — host Chris Harrison surprised the reality star with the news that she would finally get a chance to compete on the dance competition series.

"Are you serious? Chris! I'm shaking. Oh my gosh. Chris, I'm going to cry," Bristowe, 35, asked Harrison.

Image zoom Kaitlyn Bristowe Alexander Tamargo/Getty

"I feel like this is back to the moment where you told me I was the Bachelorette. That is the last thing in the world I thought you were going to say. I thought you were going to ask me to take over your job ... I don't know," she said.

"Is that a yes?" Harrison asked.

"Yes yes! I'm so honored to say yes," Bristowe replied.