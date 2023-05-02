'Dancing with the Stars' Will Return to ABC After 1 Season on Disney+

It was one and done for Dancing with the Stars' run as a streaming exclusive.

After moving to Disney+ from ABC for season 31, the ballroom competition will return to the network for its upcoming 32nd season and air simultaneously on Disney+, Vulture reported Tuesday. PEOPLE has reached out to ABC for comment.

At the time of the Disney+ move last year, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel said in a statement, "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Chairman of Entertainment at Walt Disney Television Dana Walden called the transition "a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+."

Season 31 saw pros Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel return to the ballroom. After taking home the Mirrorball Trophy with his TikTok star partner Charli D'Amelio, the 36-year-old pro has since announced his DWTS retirement.

"I started this journey when I was 21, 22. Honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans, you guys are the best fans. Thank you," Ballas told the crowd at the final DWTS tour stop in Las Vegas in March. "So, I just wanna finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance."

Season 31 also marked host Tyra Banks' last time as host. She told TMZ in March that she would be exiting the show after three seasons.

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes," said Banks, 49. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. ... from the ballroom to the boardroom!

Judge Derek Hough's sister Julianne will replace Banks as co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Judge Len Goodman had also announced plans to step away from the show in November. He died on April 22 at age 78 after battling bone cancer.

Celebrity contestants and pros for Dancing with the Stars season 32 have not yet been announced.