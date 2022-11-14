'DWTS' Recap: Semifinals Bring a Tearful Tribute Dance, 2 Big Announcements and a Double Elimination

It's semifinals night for Dancing with the Stars!

Stakes were high on Monday night as the celebrities entered the second to last week of competition — and with it, came another double elimination.

Ahead of the dances, co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro announced that the semifinals would consist of two rounds of competition: one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style that they haven't performed yet.

The evening also came with two major announcements: Head judge Len Goodman revealed he would be retiring at the end of this season, while pro Witney Carson shared that she's currently pregnant with her and husband Carson McAllister's second child.

FIRST ROUND

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Wayne began by celebrating his success last week, telling cameras he was "so excited to be back" at the top of the leaderboard, tied for first place with Charli D'Amelio.

"If the semifinals feels this good, I want the feeling that I know comes with the finals," he told Witney before learning that they'd be dancing a Paso Doble to "Beggin'" by Måneskin in the first round.

The singer-actor said he could relate to the song choice because he made a mistake once with ex-wife Mandie Taketa and found himself "begging" for forgiveness.

Though they ultimately got divorced, Wayne said the past experience helped him connect him to the dance on Monday. "This is a competition where I know I have technical deficits but I do know if I put my story and put my heart, and you're vulnerable... you still win, so I have to put it out there," he said.

After the dance, Len said "the choreography matched the music really well" and called the performance a "great way to start tonight's show." Bruno Tonioli also enjoyed the dance, describing it as "strong and stylish."

But he also received construction criticism. Derek Hough pointed out several things he would've liked to see since it was the semifinals, and Carrie Ann Inaba urged Wayne to "ground yourself in."

Score: 36/40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Daniel said he was "thrilled" to get 10s last week and now feels like he's "in the cool club" being at the top of the scoreboard. He also was excited to represent for the deaf community. "I'm really honored... and I hope they're proud," he said.

As he rehearsed his Viennese Waltz to "Surprise Yourself" by Jack Garratt, Daniel said he has no intentions to land in the bottom two this week, and made it clear by focusing on his frame. "I won't sleep, I have to work hard," the CODA actor said. "I don't want to stop."

After his routine, Derek called it "impressive" and Bruno noted how "charming" he was on the dance floor. "That was beautiful... the connection between you and Britt is beautiful," he said.

"That was so special," Carrie Ann added with tears. "Nothing is ever forced with you. It's authentic."

However, Len said he "found it a little bit skippy at times."

Score: 35/40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Like her fellow competitors, Shangela was thrilled about last week's results and vowed to take it up a notch in the semifinals. For her first dance this week, Shangela was given a Paso Doble to "The Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga.

The drag superstar said it was "a dream come true" to dance to a Lady Gaga song because "every time I see her, she gives me so much love." Shangela then added, "This is the edge, and now it is time to step over the edge."

Following her dance, Bruno said he loved it and was "on the edge of my seat." He also raved about Shangela's "dramatic solo" and called it a "wonderful performance."

"It is so easy to love you, because everything you do, you do not live in fear," Carrie Ann said. "You are not afraid to fail. It makes your performances so exciting."

Len echoed the judges' sentiments, calling it "wonderful," while Derek praised her for a job "well done."

Score: 36/40

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Charli was beyond proud of her scores last week, but expressed sadness about having to say goodbye to her mom, Heidi. "Seeing those 10s made me feel really good but it was definitely bittersweet to say goodbye to my mom," she shared.

The TikTok star also expressed some self-doubts as she headed into the semifinals. "I can very easily get into my own head," she revealed. "Ballroom dances are the hardest for me... I want to make sure this dance is perfect."

"I'm feeling pressure because this has become more than just a dancing show to me," she added, noting that she's been able to find pieces of herself that she thought she once lost.

Following their Viennese Waltz to "Glimpse of Us" by Joji, Carrie Ann was left in tears and called it "perfection on top of perfection" and "beyond spectacular." Len praised Charli and said it was "so good, it literally took my breath away... no words of mine can sum up how good I thought that was."

Derek said Charli is the "first celebrity to really look like a ballroom dancer." Bruno also commended her and said she "dances like an angel."

Score: 40/40

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

After landing in the bottom two once again, Trevor said he he did not expect to be saved for a third time. "I made it through by the skin of my teeth and I am shocked that I'm still here," he said.

Emma was also surprised by the results: "The person that was so afraid of dance has made it to the semifinals!" she pointed out.

The duo then kicked it into gear as they rehearsed their Cha Cha to "Satisfied" by Galantis ft. MAX. "This week is another double elimination and that makes me really, really nervous," the 90210 actor admitted. "But I'm gonna do everything I possibly can to make it to the finale."

His dance, however, didn't seem to produce the feedback he was hoping to receive as the judges were critical of his performance. Still though, they pointed out how much he's improved.

"It's amazing how much you have improved since week one. You have gotten stronger and stronger," Len said, before noting that his "footwork was a little bit hit or miss."

Derek said he was "a little flat-footed... but Trevor, you have had an incredible journey. It's unbelievable to see how much you have improved."

Bruno also said his "footwork could have improved but I love watching you on the dance floor," while Carrie Ann called the dance "strong, clean and really confident," and added, "There's a reason why we've saved you so many times."

Score: 32/40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

With a Waltz to "I'm Kissing You" by Des'reeal for this week, Val promised the dance would be "hard" and pointed out that love — a theme in the Waltz — is often a "mix of joy and pain."

Gabby then addressed her own experiences with love — and her recent breakup with Erich Schwer.

"For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a break up... The end of our relationship happened because we weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life," the former Bachelorette said. "We weren't each other's best match."

"But I'm just so grateful that my dad and my stepmom encompass so many fundamentals and values that I look for in a relationship: never placing blame or you did this or that. OK, someone left the microwave dirty. But, like, it doesn't matter. ... I want to channel that kind of everlasting love in this dance," she added.

Derek later called her dance "flawless" and Bruno praised her ability to use the "changes of pace." Carrie Ann also called it "very human and wonderfully danced."

Score: 40/40

SECOND ROUND

Wayne and Witney

Wayne and Witney were given a Viennese Waltz for the second round, and Wayne opted to dance to "It's A Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown.

"It resonates with me because I am where I am because of the women in my life," he said. "Losing my grandmother this year, that almost took me out. She's the reason why I came on the show so I want to be able to pay homage to her."

Wayne explained that he was very close to her and she died after a battle with dementia and Alzheimer's.

"The worst part of it was she was always the loudest, strongest person in the room, so to watch that person be very aware," he said, before getting choked up with emotion. "To know that she's losing herself and losing her memories. She would talk to me and say, 'I know, I know it's happening.'"

The tribute performance to his grandma began with Wayne singing before they took the dance floor — and earned mass praise from the judges.

Len called it a "polished performance" but noted it "lacked a little bit of content." Derek said it was "so fantastic to watch" and commended Wayne's vocals as well. Carrie Ann disagreed and said "a dance is not just technique... you threw everything in and Grandma Valerie is saying well done!"

Wayne was left in tears afterward as he struggled to share just how much the dance meant to him.

Score: 37/40

Daniel and Britt

Daniel reflected on his friendship with Gabe, his interpreter, who he met at a CODA panel. The actor said his costars told them Gabe sounded like him and it was the "first time in my life" that he heard that.

From there, the two were inseparable — and that team has now extended to include Britt. "He takes care of us, he takes care of me... we have perfect chemistry together and I've never seen that before," Daniel said.

He and Britt then got to rehearsing the Samba to "Light It Up (Remix)" by Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG. Daniel was determined to nail the dance, telling cameras, "The finals are right around the corner and I want to be there."

The judges all enjoyed the performance, with Bruno noting how it "was one of the hardest dances to do, and you did it very well," and Carrie Ann praising him for doing the dance with "swagger."

Daniel later said it was "very difficult to learn two dances this week" but eventually felt comfortable with it. "I'm so grateful to Britt for pushing me. She made me feel great tonight," he said.

Score: 34/40

Shangela and Gleb

Shangela learned she was performing a Viennese Waltz to "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston — and she said it "feels like the perfect song because when I first came into the competition, I had nothing."

However, "with hard work, I know I can dig deep to push forward," she said.

As she and Gleb rehearsed, Shangela noted that the "difficulty is [high]" but "I'm listening to Gleb because he has the keys to get me to the mirrorball trophy... I've got it inside me so I've just gotta let it shine."

Following her dance, Bruno called Shangela "elegant, sophisticated," and said "you have class," while Carrie Ann called it "exceptionally radiant."

Afterward, Shangela vowed to bring more in the finals. "If you want it full of energy, if you want it spicy, if you want it hot, if you want it larger than life, you call a drag queen," she said. "Everything that has made me to this moment, I plan to bring to this ballroom with Gleb and leave nothing left."

Score: 37/40

Charli and Mark

Charli and Mark were given a Paso Doble to "Espana Cani" by Pascual Marquina, but the TikTok star said she struggled with the "passionate and aggressive" tone of the dance because "that's not really me."

"I've got to give it my all every second of rehearsal," she said. "My mom struggled with letting go... I'm going up against a load of actors and people that have a big personality so I have to be on my A game if I want to make it to the finals."

Nerves didn't seem to phase Charli, though, as she left the judges speechless with her dance.

Carrie Ann rushed over to Charli to hug her afterward and said her "perfection is another level" while Len called it "fantastic." Derek said the routine was "absolutely iconic" and Bruno said she "captured the essence of the spirit of Spain."

Score: 40/40

Trevor and Emma

Trevor once again expressed disbelief about making it to the semifinals before praising Emma for helping him to make it this far. He even said he was dedicating the dance to her for all they've been through.

He then began to push himself even further in rehearsals, despite hitting some hiccups along the way. "I'm gonna do everything I can to make it to the finale because Emma deserves it," he said.

Trevor and Emma danced a Viennese Waltz to "Count On Me" by Judah Kelly — a song which mirrored their own partnership, and was something the judges heavily pointed out.

"This partnership has been so wonderful and so spectacular," Carrie Ann said, as Derek commended their chemistry. "It was a great dance, you should be really, really proud," he added.

Speaking about their partnership later, Trevor said, "It's been everything. I came here with zero dance experience, I came here kinda flailing and I needed someone that I could support and count on and Emma was there every step of the way."

Score: 33/40

Gabby and Val

Gabby was excited to take on the Paso Doble to "Malagueña" by Brian Setzer — though she struggled with getting dramatic and passionate for the dance.

"We don't want it to look like a mockery," Val noted of Gabby's natural light-heartedness and comedic nature. "If we wanna end up on this [winner's] wall, we've gotta arrive."

For inspiration, Val brought wooden boards to rehearsal and encouraged Gabby to kick through them passionately. Gabby later said, "Val is telling me I need to be more intense so I'm absolutely going to get intensely dramatic and I will play that role all the way into the finale."

And that she did. After taking the dance floor, Derek admitted he initially felt "nervous" for the performance but praised Gabby for her "power and attack" and said he "loved it."

Bruno called it "amazing" and said "that was genius" while Carrie Ann pointed out that she's "never seen her dance with so much intensity and so much ferocity."

Score: 40/40

Results

With both rounds officially over, Tyra and Alfonso announced the first three couples that were safe. Gabby and Val, Charli and Mark, and Wayne and Witney claimed the top three spots.

Then, it was announced that Trevor and Emma had been eliminated from the competition.

This left Shangela and Gleb and Daniel and Britt in the bottom two, with the judges left to choose one pairing to send to the finale.

Bruno, Carrie Ann and Derek all voted for Shangela and Gleb, which sent Daniel and Britt home in the semifinals.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.