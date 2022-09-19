'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears

The new season of Dancing with the Stars has officially kicked off — and the competition is already fierce!

Monday night not only marked the show's season 31 premiere but also its first episode on Disney+, which makes DWTS the first live series to stream on the service.

Right off the bat, it was clear that it would be a memorable evening as the professional dancers opened with a show-stopping number. Host Tyra Banks was then joined for the first time by her new cohost, Alfonso Ribeiro.

Judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba were also welcomed back with excitement before the dances officially began.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

Though the singer and American Idol alum said she's known as "the girl with the big voice," she told viewers she's currently got her eyes set on the mirrorball.

After dancing to her party song of choice, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" by Whitney Houston, the judges praised Sparks for delivering an "amazing" show opener.

"What a way to start Dancing with the Stars season 31," Derek Hough told her, while Carrie Ann Inaba said Sparks did a "great, great, great job."

Sparks later told Tyra and Alfonso, "I have such a connection with the song and [Whitney] really encouraged me when I got to know her. She told me you can do this."

Score: 26/40

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong. Andrew Eccles/abc

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

The WABC-TV New York weather anchor has been friends with Burke for 10 years, so the pair was thrilled to finally take the stage together to compete. They danced to a weather-inspired routine set to "Hold Me Closer" by Elton John and Britney Spears.

"The forecast is good, my love," Bruno Tonioli told him after their dance. "You were poised, elegant, you're easy to watch."

Sam later told the crowd "it feels amazing" to finally dance with Cheryl.

"If it wasn't for Cheryl and my eyes looking right in her eyes, I wouldn't be able to be here," he added.

Score: 20/40

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

The reality star joked it's gonna be "really bad" for her mother-daughter relationship to compete against her daughter Charli — but nonetheless, delivered a spicy cha-cha routine to "Lady Marmalade" by Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya and P!nk.

When it came time for the judges' feedback, Bruno called Heidi a "red hot mother" while Len Goodman praised Heidi for having "so much confidence" and "style." Derek also joked how "he's curious who Daddy D'Amelio will vote for."

Speaking to Alfonso after her performance, Heidi admitted she almost walked away from the competition on Wednesday because "I get in my way and in my own head," but credited Artem for pushing her to keep going.

Score: 24/40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The CODA star explained in his introduction package that people who are deaf "can't hear music but we can feel it," and he was ready to show the world his skills.

Following his electric performance to "Barbra Streisand" by Duck Sauce, Carrie Ann celebrated his "amazing tango" and Len said he "moved well around the floor. I'm really excited to see you develop as this show goes along."

Meanwhile, Derek offered some positive feedback for Daniel to "get lower in the legs" and move around more. Bruno finished the round of feedback by telling Daniel, "You can do anything you want."

Daniel reiterated how important the vibration is to his dance and said he "loves feeling it" before earning the top score of the first four competitors.

Score: 27/40

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

The country singer and wife to NFL player Eric Decker opted for a cha-cha to Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" because the song "reminds me of home, it has that southern feeling."

The mom of three also said she worried about balancing the competition with her family,

Len advised Jessie to "work on your legs" and "get stronger leg action" while Derek pointed out how she clearly "felt comfortable in that line dance moment." Bruno praised the number as "racier than the Kentucky Derby."

Talking about the challenges of being a working mom of three, Jessie later said, "I really want to be here, but I'm a mom first. It's been hard but I'm up for the challenge."

Score: 20/40

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confirmed in her introduction package that she's "been working on myself" and has been working with a therapist on "how not to get triggered."

However, the first-time dancer was told she needed more of that real-life passion in her dance after delivering a tango to "We Found Love" by Rhianna that included an homage to the iconic table flip from her early RHONJ days.

Bruno urged her to use "passion and fire" in the dance, noting that she has to "translate the passion into your dance," while Carrie Ann told Teresa to "take up space, open up your chest... stay focused [and] present."

Score: 20/40

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov. Andrew Eccles/ABC

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

The actor and comedian disclosed that he was doing the show because his grandmother loved it and he wants to "make her proud."

"They're gonna call me Wayne 'Damn that's a good frame' Brady," he joked before taking the stage to dance to "She's a Bad Mama Jama (She's Built, She's Stacked)" by Carl Carlton.

Bruno told him afterward, "you've got it," and Len declared the routine, "the most watchable dance of the night so far." Derek added that Wayne needs to "find the balance between charisma, performance and technique."

Speaking to Alfonso, Wayne later teared up while explaining why he chose to do this show. "Doing this show has opened up a completely different chapter," he said, adding that he's gonna say yes to more things and make everything better and enjoy it.

Score: 29/40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson.

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

At 71, the Charlie's Angels star said she's "not done with life" and ready to take on this challenge with her partner, who returned to the series after seven years.

Cheryl proudly declared that she's gonna dance her fellow competitors "right off the stage," even if they're young enough to be her children, before dancing to Marvin Gaye's "Gotta Give It Up".

Carrie Ann believed the routine "was a little too simple for you" because "there's so much more there." Bruno called the routine a "wonderful routine" but urged her to push "the little devil that lays inside you a little bit further."

Before receiving her score, Cheryl told the crowd, "I could just explode with joy from being here."

Score: 21/40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Though he's primarily known for beating up the beat on Jersey Shore, Vinny said viewers soon will know him as "the Dancing with the Stars champion."

He and Koko then delivered a salsa routine to Bad Bunny's "Tití Me Preguntó" but the judges weren't impressed.

Len called it "rough," and added that he "really wanted you to come out and knock my socks off but unfortunately tonight, that didn't happen."

Bruno joked how the salsa was "different from the Chippendales [experience]" Vinny previously starred in but noted that his "timing was really out."

"I know you have more!" Carrie Ann exclaimed.

Score: 17/40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

The drag queen superstar and Gleb made history as the dancing competition's first-ever all-male pair, as well as Shangela's distinction as the first drag performer after 30 seasons of DWTS.

After dancing to "When I Grow Up" by the Pussycat Dolls and receiving a standing ovation, Tyra exclaimed, "The ballroom is on fire!"

"So spicy, so hot, it's intoxicating what you do!" Bruno told Shangela, who he also noted was "totally in command of your performance." Carrie Ann then praised Shangela for "showing up and being fierce and being all that you are."

"I feel great about being here," Shangela later said. "Wherever you are, you desire to be seen!"

Score: 28/40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko. Andrew Eccles/abc

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

The TV actor, best known for his work on 90210, announced he has a "phobia" of dancing shortly after meeting Emma. "There's something in my head that's keeping me from wanting to move at all," he said.

Despite that, he took the dance floor and delivered a fun, rock-and-roll quickstep to "Dancing with Myself" by Billy Idol.

"What a ride, I am breathless!" Bruno declared, while Len told him to "calm yourself down" and add more finesse to his dancing.

Carrie Ann scolded Emma for adding a lift into their routine, before telling Trevor, "Do not be afraid of dance."

Afterward, Trevor told Alfonso he felt "exhilarate, proud, scared, shaky and a little nauseous."

Score: 21/40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The recent Bachelorette lead said being part of the show "is honestly a dream come true" in her introduction package. Gabby also said she's somewhat familiar with dance, having danced through high school and previously being a Broncos cheerleader for five years.

"I'm just nervous I'm gonna bomb it," Gabby said during rehearsals. "I just can't even think about showday or I'll crumble."

During their jive to "As It Was" by Harry Styles, Gabby and Val had two extra special fans in the audience: fellow Bachelorette Rachel Recchia and Val's wife, Jenna Johnson.

"That was the best dance of the night so far," Derek declared. "Your rotation was off the hook, it was incredible."

Score: 28/40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy. Andrew Eccles/ABC

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Daniella was quick to share her excitement for their partnership, saying that she looked forward to seeing how she can "transform" Arnold Schwarzenegger's son and fitness model "into a ballroom dancer."

The duo then performed an upbeat, energetic jive to "Pump It" by Black Eyed Peas.

Len said he "liked the energy" but urged Joseph that he's "gotta work on your feet." Derek said he "had the right intention for that dance" and noted how he had "some really beautiful arms."

"I'm telling you: you'll be back," Bruno joked, as Carrie Ann pointed out how Joseph has "something very unique."

Afterward, Joseph was asked what his father thought about him competing on DWTS. "Dancing doesn't really run too well in the family so he was surprised," he said before adding, "It's a real honor to be here."

Score: 23/40

Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd

The Sex and the City star said "a large part of doing this is getting out of my comfort zone" but also said he hopes to improve his dancing skills for his upcoming wedding.

Jason and Peta then took the dance floor to perform a routine to Daft Funk's "Get Lucky" — but unfortunately Jason was anything but.

"I'm so sorry but it was a very disappointing performance," Len told him, to which the other judges echoed.

Jason later said of his dancing, "It's something I'm not good at ... but we're at our best when we're at the edge of our ability."

Score: 18/40

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

The actress and her partner spoke about her MS diagnosis in her introduction package, noting how she struggles with her physical and mental abilities but is determined to make a statement on this show.

"I want to perform in a way that uses my body," she told Sasha in rehearsals. "Doing this can only help me in the long run."

Selma also admitted that she was feeling nervous about her balance but noted, "I've underestimated me in the past so don't underestimate me."

During her performance, Selma danced an elegant routine to David Cook's "Time of My Life," which left Carrie Ann in tears. "You dance like a true artist," she told her. "You are fully able to do and achieve anything, that was so impossible."

Len praised her routine and said it had "lovely lyrical movement" and it was "fluid."

Selma was overcome with emotion afterward and told Alfonso through tears, "I am so grateful... it was wonderful."

Score: 28/40

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber. Andrew Eccles/abc

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

The 18-year-old TikTok star said she's been dancing since she was 5, but has never learned the ballroom style. "It's definitely a chance to showcase a different side of me," she told cameras.

She was successful in her efforts, as her fierce cha-cha to a remix of "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion left Carrie Ann praising her as "amazing."

"You met the expectation and then exceeded the expectation with that dance," Derek told her. "The precision on that cha-cha was fantastic."

Following her performance, Charli said, "It feels incredible. I've watched this show since before I could form memories so to be able to dance again after not dancing for so long and dance with Mark Ballas is incredible."

Score: 32/40

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas. Andrew Eccles/abc

Results

Len said he couldn't remember handing out 7's or 8's during a first night and this group "has great potential."

Tyra and Alfonso then relayed how the voting played out, with Shangela and Gleb, Cheryl and Louie, Selma and Sasha, Jordin and Brandon, and Daniel and Britt claiming the first five safe spots.

Jessie and Alan, Trevor and Emma, Wayne and Witney, Gabby and Val, Joseph and Daniella, Heidi and Artem, Charli and Mark, and Vinny and Koko followed them as the next group to make it to next week.

Sam and Cheryl were the final pairing to be safe, before it came down to Teresa and Pasha (who finished in 12th overall) and Peta and Jason (who finished in 15th overall) in the bottom two.

Carrie Ann, Derek and Bruno all voted to save Teresa and Pasha, ultimately sending Jason and Peta home in week one.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.