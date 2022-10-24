Spirits were high on Monday night as Dancing with the Stars celebrated Michael Bublé night!

After last week's back-to-back episodes, in which Selma Blair decided to step away from the competition due to health concerns and Joseph Baena was eliminated, the stars were ready to take on their newest challenge: dancing to the "feel-good" music of Bublé's, which is often used in the ballroom.

The show opened with a performance by Bublé himself, paired with a dance routine performed by the ladies of DWTS and choreographed by pregnant pro Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. The episode also featured a mid-show performance choreographed by Derek Hough to Bublé's new song "Higher."

But it was ultimately the cast who stole the show, as each contender appeared to have a new sense of confidence heading into this week. By the end of the night, a new star found herself in second place for the first time, bumping a longtime contender out of the spot, and another star had one judge begging to give a 12 as his score.

Shangela and Gleb

Shangela said in her intro package that she was "so excited" to dance a Tango to Bublé's song "Hollywood," especially because he would be there in person, sitting at the judges' panel.

The drag superstar also said the song held special significance for her because "I earned my place in Hollywood." Shangela went on to explain that she appeared in A Star Is Born, featuring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

"I didn't make it [in Hollywood] by giving up... I know that I have it in me to win this competition," she said, while vowing to be a "lioness" on the dance floor.

And Shangela certainly followed through. After the performance, judge Len Goodman commended her dance, noting that it was "so full of content" and it was her "best dance that I've seen this season." Shangela also whipped out a piece of KFC chicken after Len agreed she had "crispy legs."

Bublé said Shangela and Gleb really "captured the essence of the song" while Derek agreed it was her best dance so far.

Bruno Tonioli called it a "stellar" performance, though he noted there was a misstep in the routine, and Carrie Ann Inaba said the routine comprised of "exactly what it takes to win this competition."

Score: 45/50

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

In his intro package, Trevor admitted he had second-guessed himself last week and began to wonder if he wanted to continue in the competition. However, after having a change of heart, he noted, "You sign up for something, you just don't quit."

"I'm trying to bring everything I own in the dance floor," the 90210 actor said, adding that he hopes he'll be "a great dancer" this week.

After performing a foxtrot to "Come Fly with Me," Bublé called the routine "charming" and said he "loved it." Derek called the dance "overall fantastic."

Bruno noted that Trevor channeled his inner Robert Redford and praised him for his frame and being a "true leading man." He added, "Your best performance yet."

Carrie Ann celebrated how Trevor "expanded outwards" and Len said "it could've been a bit smoother... but Foxtrot is a really tough dance and you did a great job."

After earning his first two 9's of the season, Trevor told co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, "I realized how not confident I was in the past... this felt great."

Score: 42/50

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

After earning the first perfect score of the season, Gabby said the pressure was high. "Everyone's growing week by week so fast, so you can't really let up," the Bachelorette star told cameras.

During rehearsals, Gabby and Val welcomed Val's wife Jenna Johnson, who offered some insightful advice on how to nail their Rumba routine. "You truly have to step into this story and portray it otherwise it's gonna fall flat... go for it, girl. He is all yours this week!" she said.

Though Gabby was worried about taking on a sensual dance, she and Val earned great praise from the judges after dancing to Bublé's "Home".

Derek called Gabby a "sensational dancer" and commended her for the "absolutely gorgeous" and "phenomenal" routine. He also suggested that Gabby be a bit more "grounded" next time in the routine.

"Some of the shapes you did, even the greatest artist could not draw them more beautifully," gushed Bruno. "To me, it was perfect."

Carrie Ann said it "wasn't as great as last week" but said she "appreciates this performance" because Gabby was clearly trying to master the dance. "Sometimes you take a little stumble to go forward," she added.

Bublé joked it was the "sexiest version" of the song he's ever heard, despite singing it hundreds of times.

Later speaking about Jenna's guidance in rehearsals, Gabby joked, "I love to third wheel... [and] I learned a lot."

Score: 46/50

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Vinny began by saying how he's been "trending on the bottom of the leaderboard since this started" and expressed his desire to be a better dancer. He also credited the support of his fans for helping him not feel his failures as much.

In rehearsals, Koko told Vinny they'd be dancing a Cha Cha to "Save the Last Dance for Me" — and Vinny said he was excited because he's a "certified lover boy and certified mama's boy." That then led to a FaceTime call with his mom, who revealed that even their local grocery store workers were rooting him on.

The pair then kicked it into gear. "I'm trying to prove to the judges that I really do belong here," Vinny said before taking the dance floor.

Though he earned a standing ovation from the audience, the judges were critical of his dance. Bruno suggested that he shouldn't "force" his hip movements, and Len called his dance "a mess."

Carrie Ann said there's "a lot of things that didn't go well" but commended him for bringing joy to the dance floor. "The audience loves you... they relate to you, they feel your joy," she added.

Derek called Vinny "the people's champion," while Bublé told the Jersey Shore star, "I think these judges are full of it. I thought you were amazing!"

Speaking to Alfonso, Vinny said he was disappointed by the feedback, especially because he had rehearsed it many times without any errors. He also said he's "doing it for my mom, doing this for my family. They get me through this."

Score: 36/50

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

After earning her highest scores of the season, Jordin said "the bar has been set and now I have to go past it." But the singer's emotions ran high in her intro package as she tearfully spoke about their song this week, and how she used to dance to it with her late grandfather who passed away a few years ago.

After performing a Foxtrot to "You Make Me Feel So Young," Carrie Ann and Len both praised her dance, with Len noting that the "connection between the dance and the music just went great."

Bublé called the dance "effortless" and said it felt "so fun to watch that." Derek said Jordin "radiates" when she's "on that floor" and Bruno added, "Every word was translated into a meaningful movement."

When Alfonso asked what her grandfather would've thought of her dance, Jordin said: "He would've loved this. I can literally hear him laughing and having the best time ... it's really great, I feel him here with me ... It's a feel-good night."

However, she acknowledged, "I need to be more technical. I have the performance down... I just need to get the technicalities right. I'm like a dark horse, you don't see me coming but I'm coming!"

Score: 43/50

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Charli celebrated getting the first 10's of the season before focusing on her dance this week. Upon learning that she had the Foxtrot, Charli emphasized the need to focus on her frame — something the judges previously pointed out to her.

"I want to correct [it]," the TikTok star said, as Mark added how she needs to add "a bit of elegance" to the routine.

The duo then took the dance floor and performed a sultry routine to "Fever." Afterward, the judges couldn't contain their adoration for the performance. "Honestly, it was just fantastic," Len said, as Bublé called the dance "effortless" and "expressively erotic."

Derek raved about the routine, telling the pair it was the "best quality Foxtrot I literally have ever seen on this show ... I would give that a 12 if I could!"

Bruno praised the performance as he said, "You sent me into dance ecstasy," and Carrie Ann added that "every line was a masterpiece."

Before earning her first perfect score of the season, Charli admitted to Alfonso, "This dance was probably the hardest for me to understand and do properly... but I have the best coach."

Score: 50/50

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

After rebounding from last week, Heidi said landing in the bottom two felt "awful." She added, "It was a terrible feeling... I don't want to do that again."

With a renewed sense of purpose, Heidi was determined to show emotion in this week's dance: the Samba.

"Showing emotion is the thing I struggle most with, but I don't want to struggle with that," the reality star and mom said, later adding, "If I don't show more of my personality, I might not make it past this dance but I am determined not to be in the bottom two again... I'm not going to let this emotional block send me home."

The duo danced to "It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera)", and Derek said the routine was "so fantastic," calling it a "Samba content feast."

Bruno praised it for being "clear, clean [and] precise" while Len said he thought it was "terrific." Len also jokingly added, "If you're in the bottom two, I'm gonna show my bum in the supermarket."

Before earning her scores, which included her first 10 of the season, Heidi said: "I just had a good time and whatever happens, happens."

Score: 46/50

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

In his intro package, Wayne said he "knew he could make it this far" but "didn't know if I would." He also expressed excitement for Michael Bublé night, noting that the singer has an "old school soul" and a "classic, timeless feel" with his music that he loves.

However, during rehearsals, Wayne and Witney faced a setback when he came down with an illness, making their first official rehearsal the Friday before the live show. (And though he initially believed he had COVID, Wayne said he was just "exhausted" and needed to rest for two days.)

Tensions were high, as Witney noted, "I have never rehearsed this late in the game." But Wayne was determined to do well. "As long as I can breathe, as long as I'm walking, then I'm dancing," the singer and actor said.

After performing a Quick Step to "I Get a Kick Out of You", Derek noted there "were some mistakes at the end there, and your frame dropped as well," but said he was "in awe" of the dance. Bruno agreed, but added that Wayne's performances are "like vintage champagne."

Carrie Ann said she'd like to see Wayne and Witney "match up and sync up a little bit better," while Len commended him and called him a "fantastic dancer."

"Why are you so good at everything you do?" Bublé joked. "You're just a bad, bad man and I've always been a huge fan."

Speaking to Alfonso after his dance, Wayne admitted that he considered dropping out of the competition amid his illness "for half a second" but then had a change of heart and realized, "We're here and we're gonna rock this till the end."

Wayne and Witney's scores were ultimately split between the judges with 8's and 9's, while Bublé gave him a 10.

Score: 44/50

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Coming off of Prom Week, where Jessie and Alan earned the title of Prom King and Queen, Jessie confidently said, "I feel like if we go in there with a fight, we can get where we're going."

"I feel like I'm a fighter," the country singer added to Alan.

Jessie also revealed she's been a huge fan of Bublé and was excited to dance a Salsa to "Come Dance with Me" — a style of dance she's unknowingly been performing in her kitchen in her social media videos. "Last week lit a fire in me and what I've come to realize is I'm not giving up," she added.

Jessie and Alan's fun routine earned them a ton of praise from the judges, with Bruno noting how her "legs are getting better" and Len saying how it was "full of energy."

Carrie Ann said it was "a bit bounce-y for a Salsa" but reminded Jessie that "you are a scrapper and I have so much respect for you."

Derek added, "I love your fighting spirit... the arms were starting to flail a little bit but you were having a grand 'ol time."

Jessie later told Alfonso it was her "favorite dance of the season" and noted that winning the title of Prom Queen last week "gave me the boost of confidence I need."

Score: 41/50

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The CODA actor closed out the show by saying he was "excited" about his scores last week but disappointed by the results of the dance marathon, as he was the first one eliminated.

While rehearsing their Foxtrot to "Feeling Good", Daniel and Britt emphasized how their intention this week was to match the lyrics to the movements.

"Last week wasn't a good week for me but Britt and I are fired up and we have a new strategy," Daniel said in his intro package. "This week, I want to show the judges real passion."

After his performance, Carrie Ann celebrated Daniel's routine and said "that was such a special way to end the evening." She added it was "miraculous" and "wonderful." Len commended Daniel for making an "expression through your arms" while Bublé joked he has "a man crush" on Daniel and called him "my new hero."

"That was fantastic, you always emote so beautifully... a great way to finish the night," said Derek. Bruno added that Daniel "hit every accent you had to exactly on the beat."

Daniel later told Alfonso that he and Britt really focused on "how to match the music and the words," and he noted, "I'm happy."

"Last week, it was hard for everyone but we gotta throw that week out," Daniel added. "It doesn't matter if I'm deaf, I can dance. And I want to do good, Britt is pushing me as far as I can go."

Score: 43/50

Results

The evening ended with a tie for second place with Heidi and Artem, and Gabby and Val. Charli and Mark topped the scoreboard, landing in first place yet again.

Then, Alfonso and co-host Tyra Banks announced who was safe, beginning with Gabby and Val, Shangela and Gleb, Heidi and Artem and Jordin and Brandon. Following them was Daniel and Britt, Charli and Mark, Vinny and Koko, and Wayne and Witney.

This put Jessie and Alan and Trevor and Emma in the bottom two. During the judges' verdict, Bruno and Carrie Ann voted for Trevor and Emma, while Derek voted for Jessie and Alan. Head judge Len also voted for Trevor and Emma, ultimately sending Jessie and Alan home.

"It was emotional, it was challenging, it was all of the above," Jessie said following the results. "This has been such a blessing and I'm just thankful that they let me be here."

The mom of three also joked that the "bright side" of being eliminated from the competition was that "I get to take my kids trick-or-treating on Monday."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.