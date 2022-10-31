'DWTS' Recap: A New Star Tops the Leaderboard and a Team Dance Shakes Up Halloween Night

Things got spooky in the ballroom for Monday's Halloween-themed episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The evening started off with a bang as all four judges — Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba — plus co-host Tyra Banks showed up decked in costumes for the holiday. Alfonso Ribeiro was also dressed to the nines in a suit.

Alfonso and Tyra explained that Halloween Night would feature individual routines from the remaining couples, as well as a team dance round, where the contestants would be split into two groups and compete against each other.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

In her intro package, singer and American Idol alum Jordin Sparks celebrated her success last week and said, "Now it's just time to put our foot on the gas petal. We're so close, I can taste it."

For Halloween night, Jordin told her partner Brandon Armstrong that she didn't celebrate much growing up and always lived in the house that had their lights off. However, when she was 19, she dressed up for the first time as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

Though she didn't always celebrate the holiday, Jordin was ready for the Halloween-themed night and delivered a Tango to "Oogie Boogie's Song" by Ed Ivory and Ken Page. She and Brandon were particularly focused on her shoulders and frame, which the judges emphasized last week.

After her performance, Len said Jordin "cast a spell on me" and called it her "best dance so far" while Derek said she "deserves to be at the top of the pack."

Carrie Ann added that while Jordin "improved on almost every aspect of dancing... there's still little slip-ups that's not quite gelling together." She added that she "couldn't believe the performance" and wanted Jordin to bring "more character" during the team round.

Speaking to Alfonso, Jordin said the dance "was a blast actually ... for me, it's really hard to not smile but it was a lot of fun." She then earned her first 9 from Len, as well as 9's from the rest of the judges.

Score: 36/40

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

Charli D'Amelio told Mark Ballas that she's a "Hallo-week person" and loves horror movies and dressing up, so she was extra excited to dance this week.

However, after Mark experienced a lower back flair-up, he decided to bring in Pasha Pashkov to dance with Charli in rehearsals so he could rest.

"I've been dancing with Mark for a few weeks now so that comfortability level isn't the same with Pasha," Charli admitted, before vowing to give the audience and judges "a fun dance to watch."

Though Mark did not dance in rehearsals, he did perform with Charli on Monday, and the duo danced an Argentine Tango to "Tanguera" by Fabio Hager Sexteto.

Derek called the dance "fantastic" and Bruno said the routine was a "beautiful expression of art... you two, genius."

Carrie Ann called Charli "so incredibly talented," and commended her for how "perfect" her routines have consistently been. However, she challenged the TikTok star to add more intensity and intimacy in her dances moving forward. "I want to see that perfection. I've been calling for it," she said.

Len added Charli was "like a ghost. You transported across the floor with effortless ease."

Speaking about Carrie Ann's critique, Charli later said she found it to be motivating. "It gives me something to work on for this upcoming week so I'm really gonna take this to heart."

Score: 39/40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Daniel Durant expressed how he was nervous he was close out the show in last week's episode. He also noted how "everyone left is so good, I have to be careful. There's no room for mistakes."

For the Halloween episode, the CODA actor admitted that "horror movies don't scare me but video games, on the other hand, they scare me." He hoped to create a dance inspired by a horror video game, but unfortunately found himself falling ill during rehearsals and missing one because of it.

Still, that didn't appear to affect his performance as he and pro Britt Stewart delivered a passionate Paso Doble to "bury a friend" by Billie Eilish.

"You only missed a fraction of one step," Bruno pointed out, before celebrating the impressive season-first Paso Doble. "Fantastic!"

Len noted how it "lacked some of the key elements" such as his posture and shaping of the body, but told Daniel, "You came out and gave us a proper performance, so well done."

Derek added how he "loved the concept" of the dance and called it "original."

Daniel later said of missing rehearsal, "It's difficult because the Paso Doble is a fast song and ... I felt so behind. Coming back, I felt like I had to work super hard all day to catch up."

Score: 34/40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

The drag queen superstar celebrated getting all 9's last week, which resulted in her best score yet and finishing in fourth on the leaderboard. Shangela then spoke about the personal impact of Halloween, noting that it was the first time she dabbled with drag.

"My goal this week is to really just deliver the passion that I have for dance," Shangela said, adding that she also wants to master "the technique that the judges are looking for."

Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko then performed a creepy Jazz routine to "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift — a dance that left both the judges and audience on their feet.

Carrie Ann called the dance Shangela's "best performance" and commended her for being so "immersed" in the routine. Len added that it had "plenty of tricks, plenty of treats. It was a proper Halloween [dance]... it scared the pants off of me."

Derek echoed that he's "gonna have nightmares" and noted "that was sensational, well done."

Following the performance, Shangela said of her current success: "I'm gonna go as high as I can, as far as I can, thanks to people who are voting for us... I did not come over to give up, I'm gonna keep pushing and keep going all the way to the top."

And she certainly did. Shangela and Gleb then earned their first 10s — and perfect score — of the season. "I feel like a winner, baby!" she exclaimed after the judges' scores.

Score: 40/40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Vinny Guadagnino admitted he felt "disappointed" after last week's performance and scores. "It's like a punch to the gut. Obviously, I'm still on the bottom of the leaderboard," he said.

The Jersey Shore star continued, "This means so much to me but this is my journey here. Being a non-dancer, sometimes I don't do it that great on the stage... one thing I know I'm in control of is to keep trying."

As he rehearsed for his Halloween routine, Vinny said he was excited "to finally be a bad guy." He added, "I'm tired of being the good guy. Nice guys finish last... literally."

After dancing a Paso Doble to "Get Ghost" by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit & A$AP Ferg with Koko Iwasaki, Len noted that it needed some work but it "wasn't all bad."

Derek said he "really felt" one particular moment of the dance, noting that there was "texture in that movement" and pushed for Vinny to continue mastering that.

Bruno said there was "absolutely nothing toxic" in the dance, referencing Vinny's costume which featured yellow toxic tape, and urged him to "embody more, but you're doing well." Carrie Ann added that she "appreciates" Vinny's effort but also provided constructive criticism about his technique.

Vinny reminded everyone he has "zero dance experience" after his performance and said he's "a work in progress" while speaking to Alfonso.

Score: 30/40

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Heidi D'Amelio said she felt "so happy" after earning her first 10 last week and finishing above Wayne Brady on the leaderboard. Of her proximity on the scoreboard to daughter Charli, Heidi added, "I wanna stay right in her reach and just keep going."

The D'Amelio Show star and partner Artem Chigvintsev decided to incorporate an elastic band into their routine, which Heidi said was a "big risk" and could potentially lead to a "bottom two-type of disaster" if not used properly.

The risk appeared to pay off as the judges had nothing but good things to say about their Tango to "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" by Måneskin.

Derek gave Heidi and Artem a standing ovation and called it her "best dance." Bruno said she "hit every [move]" and noted that she had "power and precision and drive."

Carrie Ann noted that she and Charli both have consistent "precision" but disagreed with Derek about the beginning of the dance and said it "didn't feel convincing." Len agreed and urged Heidi to "come out and push it a little more."

Speaking to Alfonso after her dance, Heidi said, "I thought it showed strength and breaking free and I was happy with it... for me, I have to just keep giving more every single time."

"I think I have more to give and I just want more opportunity to give that," she added.

Score: 37/40

Gabby Windey and Alan Bersten

In her intro package, Gabby Windey said last week served as "a reminder to keep going, keep accelerating and don't give up" after she didn't finish at the top of the leaderboard.

She also expressed her passion for Halloween and hoped to be a "vampire out for blood" in this week's routine. "I wanna make sure the performance I give Gabby is one that she'll be proud of," pro Val Chmerkovskiy said of this week's dance.

But things changed on Wednesday when Val tested positive for COVID and was unable to compete. Stepping into his role was fellow pro Alan Bersten, who was eliminated last week with partner Jessie James Decker.

"I'm nervous because it took me awhile to get comfortable with Val coming into my space," the former Bachelorette star admitted. "Alan and I need to get comfortable with each other. I really hope I don't slip down the leaderboard again."

Following their Argentine Tango to "Shivers" by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn, Bruno commended her leg work, and Carrie Ann noted she "poured her heart into this dance... that requires so vulnerability but yet, you had your strength the whole time."

Len felt the routine was a "little bit too hurried" while Derek praised it as "bloody brilliant."

Before earning her scores, Gabby admitted "it was really hard" to perform with Alan out of the blue, but noted that he "has been so great... I couldn't have asked for a better person to step in."

Score: 38/40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Wayne Brady said he "felt disappointed" last week by his scores, adding, "I came to win, and sometimes to win, it gets tough."

"I want to move on from last week," the actor and singer shared as he disclosed how he's not a huge fan of Halloween, calling himself a "Halloween grump", but looked forward to celebrating by dancing with pro Witney Carson.

During rehearsals, Witney said she planned to use Wayne's strengths of taking on a character and telling a story through their dance. Wayne was in full agreement and ready to cement his place on the top of the leaderboard. "I got my eye on prize, I'm bouncing back and the kid's ready," he said.

After dancing a Contemporary to "Halloween Theme" by District 78, Carrie Ann urged Wayne to give "a little bit more" in future dances. She added, "I want so much from you."

Len noted it was "full of attack" but said he "would've liked somehow to see a different side to it." Derek disagreed, calling the dance "fantastic" and Wayne's talent "unparalleled in the competition."

Bruno commended the dance as "an absolutely clever routine" and added, "It was superb."

Despite his ongoing injuries, Wayne said he was proud of his efforts and told Alfonso, "You know what? I pull it the hell down."

Score: 37/40

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Trevor Donovan said he was surprised by landing in the bottom two last week, especially after earning his first 9's of the season. "For me, I'm looking at it as the two nines are validation that I'm still improving," the 90210 actor told his partner Emma Slater in his intro package.

After learning that he had a Contemporary dance to "Ghost (Acoustic)" by Justin Bieber this week, which would require vulnerability and an emotional storyline, Trevor said, "I've been in that situation as an actor. Being vulnerable as a dancer is a little bit more difficult."

The duo then performed their Contemporary routine, and Len commended it as "lyrical and musical." Derek praised the "execution" of the dance and added, "To see this growth in you and this love of dance, we feel it, brother. That was fantastic."

Bruno celebrated it as the "most beautiful gothic romance" and "brilliant," while Carrie Ann called the routine "spectacular." She added, "That was amazing. The partnership is beautiful!"

Speaking about his connection to the dance, Trevor told Alfonso, "It was a story, it was a story of mourning, of loss, of love, of desperation, of solitude, it just felt like something I could connect with, that so many people could connect with."

As he teared up, the actor added that it was particularly emotional for him because he's had "friends recently who I've lost, and this dance connected with me." Trevor then earned his first 10's of the season.

Score: 39/40

Team Dance Competition

In honor of Halloween, the celebrities and their partners got to participate in a team dance competition. Since Vinny and Trevor were in the bottom two last week, they got to be the captains of their respective teams and choose their teammates.

Up first was Vinny and Koko on "Team Wicked" alongside Shangela and Gleb, Gabby and Alan, Heidi and Artem, and Jordin and Brandon. The group was assigned the song "The Witches Are Back" from Hocus Pocus 2.

During rehearsals, the group all expressed their enjoyment in working together but also shared their fear about being the "weakest link," especially during the solo parts of the dance.

Following the performance, each of the judges offered positive feedback as well as things that could've been different, such as certain choreography and missteps in the routine.

Len said he would've "liked a little more choreography" from the others while each couple was performing their solo part, but said he overall enjoyed it. Derek also called it a "solid team dance" and Bruno echoed his sentiments, calling it a "fantastic team effort."

The judges ultimately gave Team Wicked a score of 33/40.

Then Team Scream was up, featuring Trevor and Emma, Charli and Mark, Wayne and Witney, and Daniel and Britt. They were assigned "Heads Will Roll" by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Like their DWTS counterparts, the groups were focused on "giving it their all" and mastering their solo parts.

After their routine, Derek specifically called out Daniel for his progress during the number, and Bruno praised the routine as a whole. Carrie Ann called it "really amazing" and commended their "strategy." Len said it was "another strong performance."

The judges then gave their scores, and Team Scream walked away with a 39/40.

Results

Following the team dance competition, voting officially closed and Tyra and Alfonso began to announce who would be returning next week for next Monday's 90's night-themed episode.

Daniel and Britt, Trevor and Emma, Gabby and Alan (Val) and Wayne and Witney took the first set of safe spots. Following them were Vinny and Koko, Shangela and Gleb, and Charli and Mark, which left Heidi and Artem and Jordin and Brandon in the bottom two.

Carrie Ann voted for Heidi and Artem, while Derek and Bruno both voted for Jordin and Brandon. The decision ultimately came down to head judge Len, who chose to save Heidi and Artem.

With this, Jordin and Brandon were sent home in Week 7.

"It's been so good, it's been life changing, really. How many people get this opportunity?" Jordin later said, adding that she loved being able to do "something different and new."

"Thank you guys for inviting me into your world. I'm gonna do more dances after this," Jordin vowed. "And I have to give so much credit to Brandon for putting up with me... I couldn't have done this without you."

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.