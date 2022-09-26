'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination

It was a hunka, hunka good time on Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars!

Week two of season 31 kicked off with the celebrities and their professional partners dancing to the music of Elvis Presley for "Elvis Night."

Spirits appeared to be high in the ballroom, as the professional dancers started the night with an energetic performance to "Also Sprach Zarathustra" / "Don't Be Cruel," choreographed by Jemel McWilliams.

However, it was soon revealed that pro Daniella Karagach had tested positive for COVID overnight and would not be able to dance with her partner Joseph Baena.

"She is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining. Everyone who has been in close contact with her has tested negative," a rep for the show confirmed to PEOPLE earlier on Monday.

Co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro confirmed dance troupe member Alexis Warr would take her place and perform with Joseph, 24. The hosts also noted that "those considered close contacts to Daniella" would be masked for the episode.

Then, the show officially got started, with Tyra noting that the evening would be divided into three acts, each exploring a different period of Elvis's career: his early days in rock music, his Hollywood era on the big screen, and his Las Vegas concert era.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

The country singer and wife to NFL player Eric Decker opened the night, saying in her introduction package that she wanted to "get better" and emphasized a focus on her legs, as the judges advised last week.

She also said her 4-year-old son Forest is "obsessed" with Elvis and even told her what song to dance to this week. "If I don't get this dance perfect, I'm gonna be in trouble with Forest," Jessie joked before taking the dance floor.

She and Alan then performed a Foxtrot to Elvis' song "Trouble." Following her dance, Jessie ran over to her son, who was sitting in the audience donning an Elvis costume and gave him a big hug.

Judges Len Goodman and Derek Hough both agreed that Jessie had a "big improvement" this week, while Bruno Tonioli commended her for doing a "proper foxtrot" and noted how her "feet were better." Carrie Ann Inaba added: "That was a huge step from last week!"

Jessie later said of her son, "Having him here really put me at ease," before earning her first 7's and 6's of the season.

Score: 25/40

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

In her intro package, the singer and American Idol alum spoke about the impact of Elvis and how he "was the first to push the boundaries." Jordin also recalled how she won a karaoke contest at age 12 singing "Hound Dog" — the same song she danced to on Monday evening.

After delivering an energetic quickstep with Brandon, Derek praised her performance as "amazing." Carrie Ann celebrated Jordin's dance confidence but noted she had a few missteps, and Len suggested she tighten up her frame.

Jordin later said of her performance: "I did the best that I could. With Brandon being my partner, it's nice because he can push me and I'm willing to be pushed."

Score: 27/40

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Sam spoke about his friendship with Cheryl and explained that she can be tough on him as his coach. Despite having to take on a "body position that doesn't feel natural" in rehearsals, Sam vowed to carry on. "There is no turning back now," he said.

Following their Viennese waltz to "Heartbreak Hotel," Bruno agreed that while Cheryl can be a "tough teacher" at times, she clearly "gets the results."

"That was a much more confident performance," Len said, noting that Sam also has to remember to "keep your head to the left."

Speaking about his hard work with Alfonso afterward, Sam said, "I needed to improve... and someone has to tell me how to do it. I had no reference, so when [Cheryl] tells me, I do it."

Score: 26/40

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

The drag queen superstar, who was not in drag during the intro package, said Elvis was considered a "rebel" and he could relate to the musician because of that. The pair also explained how this week, they were focused on the judges' comments about refining Shangela's feet.

Later, the pair danced a quickstep to "Shake, Rattle and Roll," leading Carrie Ann to tell Shangela, "You are so sharp when you perform." Bruno also noted that Shangela has "so much exuberant zest for life... it was fabulous!"

Speaking to Alfonso following their dance, Shangela said of her historic partnership with Gleb: "To be anyone who gets to walk through the door, there's a responsibility to not only to walk in there fiercely, but to push it over for the others behind."

Score: 28/40

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said gave it her "all" last week, but now, "I'm gonna give it triple" heading into "Elvis Week."

In her emotional intro package, Teresa revealed how her dad loved Elvis and they used to watch DWTS together before he died. "This dance is gonna be for him," she told Pasha, later adding to cameras, "I don't wanna let my husband down, I don't wanna let Pasha down and especially my dad."

The duo performed a jive to "All Shook Up" — a performance that had her three daughters and husband Luis on their feet in the crowd.

"It was bright and it was lively," Len said, before noting that she was "not sharp enough" in her kicks. Derek noted she made "a huge improvement" and Bruno said she "really captured the spirit of the dance and you went for it."

Teresa later said of her dad: "In the beginning, I got choked up... He would be so happy. I wish he were here, I lost him too young. I'm sure my daughters were crying in the audience too ... I couldn't help it when I saw my dad's face up there, I got really emotional."

Score: 23/40

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

In their intro package, Britt explained that she has to be "very strategic" to teach Daniel the jive, given its quick steps.

Also during rehearsals, Daniel spoke about how Elvis was close to his mother. He was able to relate and shared how he is very close to his two moms, who later popped into rehearsal to watch him — and even learned some portions of his dance.

"I'm gonna work so hard this week and try my best to get a better score and go far for my moms and myself too," Daniel said, before taking the dance floor to do the jive to Elvis' "King Creole".

Daniel earned a standing ovation, including ones from his CODA costars Marlee Matlin (who also competed on DWTS) and Troy Kotsur. All four judges praised their routine, with Derek calling their performance "captivating."

Score: 29/40

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The recent Bachelorette lead and her partner celebrated the news of her engagement before welcoming her fiancé Erich Schwer into rehearsals.

"Erich's support means everything to me. I get to channel all of that love into my dance," Gabby said in her intro package.

After delivering a "stunning" Viennese waltz to "Can't Help Falling In Love," the routine finished with Erich standing on the dance floor and giving Gabby a kiss.

Bruno said he was "totally, totally swept away," while Len praised the dance's "elegance." Carrie Ann and Derek added that the performance was "stunning" and "effortless".

Score: 32/40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

The Jersey Shore star admitted he felt "embarrassed" after getting the worst score of the night last week. Speaking about Elvis, Vinny said he could relate to the musician because "me and Elvis both have had residencies in Las Vegas — not a lot of people can say that."

"Elvis had a comeback. It's time for my comeback," he declared in his intro package.

The pair then delivered a quickstep to "Viva Las Vegas" — which led Carrie Ann to say Vinny was her "favorite Elvis of the night."

"You went all in and it paid off," Len said, as Derek added, "You owned that performance... great frame!"

Vinny told Alfonso afterward, "We could not have rehearsed any more than we did," before earning ten points higher than he did last week.

"Started from the bottom now we're here!" he added.

Score: 27/40

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas

The TikTok star struggled with the cardio aspect of the quickstep in rehearsals but was determined to nail the routine, especially after finishing at the top of the leaderboard last week.

She and Mark danced the quickstep to "Bossa Nova Baby," and Derek commended Charli for having her "personality really shine through." Bruno called it a "delicious quickstep with a Latin tinge." Carrie Ann added it was "pristine and precise."

Speaking to Alfonso after her dance, Charli said of being at the top of the leaderboard: "Hearing what the judges had to say about my week one performance, that meant I have to give it my all... I was giving it my all in rehearsal and I'm very proud of myself."

She and Mark then earned the same exact score as last week, tying them for the top spot with Gabby and Val.

Score: 32/40

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

The actress said "she feels amazing" and "can feel things coming alive" in her intro package, adding that "exceeding expectations is my goal each week."

Selma also admitted that the muscle memory aspect is "daunting to me" as Sasha explained how this week's dance would be "challenging" because of the quick movements.

"My body could freeze up at any moment and I really hope it doesn't happen on the live show," she said, before delivering a fun jive to "Jailhouse Rock" — complete with a cartwheel and splits.

The actress also had a special fan in the audience in her best friend, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who was left in tears after watching her dance.

Sarah Michelle Gellar crying at Selma Blair's performance on DWTS. disney+

"You made it yours and you made it work," Bruno said, as Carrie Ann noted, "You make it look so much easier than we know it must be for you, and that is such an amazing feat." Len praised Sasha for the choreography, adding that it had "style" and "care."

Selma later noted that it "was amazing to start to really play" and do cartwheels, despite experiencing problems with her balance. "I get so excited, I gotta be present and keep calm and I know these steps, so I'm hoping I get to keep going," she said.

Sasha also praised his partner for her "mind-blowing" abilities on the dance floor, both in rehearsals and during the live shows.

Score: 28/40

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

The Charlie's Angels star explained in her intro package how she got to see Elvis in person before his death. "He was one of a kind," she told cameras.

She was also determined to impress the judges this week after they claimed she had "more to give" following last week's performance.

After dancing the tango to "A Little Less Conversation," the judges were encouraging but addressed her many mistakes in the routine.

"You messed up so many links," Bruno pointed out, as Carrie Ann said she had "a few mess-ups."

"I just wanted to do it better and I got a little choked up there," Cheryl later said of their performance, which earned the same score as last week.

Score: 21/40

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

The fitness model and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger said in his intro package that it was "gonna be a honor" dancing to one of Elvis' biggest hits. During rehearsals, Daniella noted that it was a "challenge" getting Joseph to "move across the floor lightly" because he's so large with so much muscle.

Joseph then took the dance floor with his stand-in partner Alexis (who won season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance) as they delivered a Viennese waltz to Elvis' "If I Can Dream."

Carrie Ann commended Joseph for "being able to lead in this dance" despite it being week two, and encouraged him to watch his "pancake hands" and a lift.

Len enjoyed seeing "the more gentle side" of Joseph and praised his "sophistication and elegance."

Speaking about Daniella's COVID diagnosis and Alexis stepping in last minute, Joseph told Alfonso, "Alexis is amazing, I can't believe she learned the routine this morning. I do miss Dani and I hope she's feeling good ... Dani, I miss you! I'm so happy Alexis came through and she crushed it."

Score: 24/40

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

The reality star and mom to TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D'Amelio said she's a "big Elvis fan" and has been to Graceland before. "I'm so excited for the millions of times I'm gonna hear [Suspicious Minds] this week because I really love it," she told cameras.

Heidi also vowed to add more personality to her dance and said, "I think everybody's gonna be surprised at what I bring this week."

After dancing the foxtrot to "Suspicious Minds," the judges reassured Heidi that "she's got it" but still needs to work on specifics, including the breath in her movements.

Speaking to Alfonso afterward, Heidi said of her dance, "I did as good as I could do in the foxtrot... I'm proud of what I did." She hoped to get 7's — and followed through with her goal.

Score: 28/40

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

The TV actor, best known for his work on 90210, said he thinks his bond with Emma would help with nailing the technique of the rumba this week.

"The way you're moving in this dance is not like any way I've moved in my life," he told cameras. "Last week, I was in the middle of the pack. This week, I'm gonna show the judges why I should be on top."

The judges were taken aback after Trevor and Emma performed a sensual rumba to "Always On My Mind," with Derek calling it "exceptional" and Bruno adding, "For a man doing a rumba that good on week two, I don't think we've ever seen that before."

Carrie Ann joked, "You're gonna be on a lot of people's minds tonight... it's about time we had a rumba like that in the ballroom again!"

Alfonso later pointed out that the performance was so steamy, he was unsure whether their chemistry was real or fake.

The pair then earned their scores, which was nine points higher than his previous week, with Trevor exclaiming, "I feel nine points higher than last week!"

Score: 30/40

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

The actor and comedian closed out the show by declaring how he "loves Elvis' vibe" and how it is "gonna be blast getting my Elvis on."

Wayne and Witney then took the dance floor to deliver an energetic jive to "Burning Love," which was praised by all of the judges. Bruno noted he "loved all the Elvis details, right on the right beats," as Carrie Ann said, "That was fabulous! You were so smooth, so sharp."

"I really enjoyed watching you dance," added Len. "I want you to protect your knees, and I want to see you going through week after week." Derek also said he had the "best kicks and flips" of the night.

Following his performance, Wayne acknowledged that while he was dealing with some knee pain, it didn't compare to his fellow "inspiring" competitors, who had their own set of difficult hurdles to overcome.

Score: 32/40

Results

After a night of fun, Elvis-themed performances, voting finally closed and Tyra and Alfonso began delivering the results.

The first group that was safe included Heidi and Artem, Jordin and Brandon, Sam and Cheryl, and Daniel and Britt. They were followed by Wayne and Witney, Selma and Sasha, Joseph and Alexis and Shangela and Gleb.

Trevor and Emma, Charli and Mark, Gabby and Val and Vinny and Koko were also declared safe, before it came down to the bottom three. The final pairing to claim the safe spot was Jessie and Alan.

With Teresa and Pasha in the bottom two once again, as well as first-timers Cheryl and Louis, the results came down to the judges' vote.

Derek and Bruno both voted to save Teresa and Pasha, while Carrie Ann gave her vote to Cheryl and Louis. Head judge Len then announced he was saving Cheryl and Louis, sending Teresa and Pasha home in week two.

"I've had so much fun with Pasha," Teresa said. "This is something I've always wanted to do and I finally did it."

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.