There was lots Disney magic circulating in the ballroom during Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars!

Week four of the hit series celebrated the music and films of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more, with the celebrities and their partners kicking off the the first-ever "Disney+ Night".

The stars wasted no time, beginning the show with an upbeat performance to "Colombia, Mi Encanto" from Encanto with a special appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Later in the show, pro dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov danced to "That's How You Know" from Enchanted while the dance troupe performed a special number to "Try Everything" from Zootopia in honor of Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary.

Then, the celebrities and their pro partners hit the dance floor.

The fitness model and actor finally reunited with his pro partner after she missed the last two live shows due to a COVID diagnosis. For this week's dance, Joseph said he's been a fan of Hercules for years and could relate to him on a personal level.

"I was very insecure because I was overweight and bullied," he revealed. "I'm kinda like Hercules, he had to train and prove himself." He added, "I'm a 200-pound man and have to look like a 100-pound dancer."

While dancing a Charleston to "A Star is Born" from Hercules, Joseph included several lifts and tricks with Daniella — but the judges were not overly impressed with their performance.

Judge Len Goodman called it "fun" but noted that they "overloaded [the dance] with tricks and sometimes less would be more."

Derek Hough agreed, saying it was "one too many" but vowed Joseph would "go the distance" in the competition. Carrie Ann Inaba added that Joseph needs to get "the in's and out's right" and must make look Daniella look "effortless" with the lifts.

Score: 28/40

After landing in the bottom two last week, the Good Morning America contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor said it was "huge" for him to be saved by the judges. Cheryl added they must prove themselves this week, despite having a "really hard" dance.

The pair performed a Paso Doble to "The Greatest Show" from The Greatest Showman, and the judges later praised Sam for his efforts.

Derek said he "can't help but root" for Sam, and even though the dance "lacked a little shape and impact," he credited him for staying in character throughout the routine.

Bruno Tonioli called it "big, ballsy, passionate" but noted every detail "had to be there" and Sam missed a few. Carrie Ann said she was "very, very proud" of Sam but he had "some shaping to work on," while Len commended him for coming out strong but he needed a "little bit more posture."

Score: 25/40

The singer began her intro package by saying how she believed she should've earned a higher score last week and said she wanted to prove that to the judges this week.

Jordin was also super excited to perform to "Remember Me" from Disney and Pixar's Coco because she often sings the tune to her son at night. "Every time I sing this song, I feel my love for DJ come up," she said of her little boy.

The American Idol winner began her routine by singing to her son and husband, who were seated in the audience and then performed an upbeat jazz performance with Brandon. Following the dance, Jordin ran up to her son and gave him a huge hug.

Bruno praised Jordin for being "so connected" during the dance, calling it "fluid and dynamic." He also added how "it was like a breath of fresh air." Len declared it to be Jordin's best dance to date, and Derek added how she "nailed it, it was amazing."

Jordin later said of having her son and husband in the audience: "I'm just really excited having them here. They're the reason why I'm doing it... [DJ's] my everything. Everything I do is for him. Having him here means a lot to me."

Score: 34/40

The actor and singer celebrated earning the first 9 of the season last week, but said he was focused on tightening up his footwork for this week's performance.

For Disney+ night, Wayne had a Jazz routine to "Wait For It" from Hamilton — something that was fitting for the actor, as he previously played Aaron Burr in the stage production. "I'm a big believer in if you want something, you go for it," he said.

After their dance, Carrie Ann praised Wayne's footwork and added how he and Witney were "two parts of one." Len added: "You keep delivering week after week. That was exceptional, it really was."

"Everything about that was absolutely sensational," said Derek. Meanwhile, Bruno noted that Wayne's character "was portrayed to perfection" and he is "not only a great dancer, he's a great actor."

Wayne later said of his dance: "It's so emotional to meet your expectations... I never want to fall and I just thank Witney for carrying me and making me believe I can do this."

Score: 36/40

Daniel spoke about being bullied as he was growing up but said he finally fit in when he went to deaf camp. He also introduced viewers to one of his mentees, Asher.

The CODA actor then took the dance floor to perform a Quickstep to "Finally Free" from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and had a special supporter in the troupe with Ezra Sosa, who has appeared in several episodes of the show.

Len said he wasn't a fan of the props or the dance, but Derek disagreed and said, "I loved the storytelling in the beginning... that was sensational, that was fantastic."

Carrie Ann pointed out how "there were a lot of mistakes" but noted that his "proper technique made up for it." Added Bruno: "You played the part beautifully."

Daniel later spoke about the dance, calling it the "most challenging dance for me" because he can't hear and he "struggled" with knowing when to slow down and speed up. However, he noted, "I'm proud that we did it tonight."

Speaking about Asher, Daniel added: "It means the world to me because growing up, I had no role model like this... I'm trying my best to be there for him."

Score: 29/40

The drag queen superstar was focused on improving her technique — and even got a little help in rehearsals from actress and singer Jenifer Lewis.

Shangela then danced a Charleston to "Dig a Little Deeper" from Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Princess and the Frog, which Lewis not only starred in but also performed the song live in the ballroom.

Bruno called it "so powerful" and "so strong" and commended Shangela for her ability to "sell" zest for life. Carrie Ann noted how she "embodied the spirit of the Charleston" but urged her to get her extension past her foot.

Len added that it was "full of content, it was full of energy and I'm full of praise."

Shangela later told co-host Alfonso Ribeiro that it was so special to portray a Disney princess. "I'm sure every little gay boy and drag queen wants to be a Disney princess so ta-da!" she said.

She also expressed what it meant to her to have Lewis in the audience and perform the song she danced to. "Jenifer is a gift of a person," she said. "She is one of a kind!"

Score: 32/40

Heidi said she was "really proud" of herself after last week's high scores. However, Artem acknowledged that this week's dance would be an entirely opposite style, which could potentially pose a challenge to the reality star and mom of two.

"I need to be very graceful," Heidi said in her intro package, before taking the ballroom to perform a Viennese Waltz to "Chim Chim Cher-ee" from Mary Poppins.

Bruno was impressed with Heidi's routine, telling the reality star, "Your movement was so graceful, so easy ... I wasn't expecting you to click in so well but you did."

Carrie Ann noted how she has found her confidence and called the dance "lovely, fabulous." Derek also declared that Heidi had "the best frame of the night" and said it was her "best dance so far."

Speaking to Alfonso after her performance, Heidi said of her weekly improvement: "I am learning to let go and be in the moment and breathe and be in the dance... every week, I just feel it more."

Score: 34/40

In her intro package, the Bachelorette star continued to speak candidly about struggling with imposter syndrome and Val suggested she overcome those feelings by "turning it up a notch" this week.

The two then began their rehearsals, with a large focus on Gabby's footwork. "This dance is quick," she noted, while also expressing her desire to nail the dance and remain at the top of the leaderboard.

After performing a Quickstep to "Mr. Blue Sky" from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gabby had the crowd on their feet, including two very special fans, fiancé Erich Schwer and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia.

Carrie Ann called her dance "out-of-this-world good" and added, "You have everything you need to win this competition. You are so refined." Derek noted how "it was a very difficult routine and you nailed it" and Bruno praised her for not "losing the steps once."

Later on, Val said he's "very proud of Gabby" and appreciates her courage. The duo then earned another chart-topping score for the week.

Score: 36/40

Trevor acknowledged that he got in his own way last week to earn a 6, but vowed to do better this week. However, the 90210 actor also suffered a shoulder injury that raised some concerns for this week's routine. "I am struggling," he said in his intro package.

The duo performed a Samba to "Life is a Highway" from Disney and Pixar's Cars — complete with some booty-shaking from Trevor — but not all of the judges were impressed by the dance.

Len said Trevor's "legs were too flexed throughout" but acknowledged how it was a "tough dance." Derek noted how he could "see [Trevor] thinking about the steps" but urged him to "stay consistent and trust yourself."

Bruno joked that Trevor had "no problem with gyrations and thrusts," and Carrie Ann pointed out how the actor has "really come a long way" despite his mistakes in the routine.

"You are not believing in yourself," Carrie Ann added. "You are not seeing what we are seeing. You are not trusting in yourself."

Following his performance, Trevor said of his intentions in the competition: "The whole plan is to progress each week and I feel like we are and I just had so, so much fun tonight. I know I need to be in the moment a little bit more."

Score: 28/40

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

The Jersey Shore star opened up about he suffers from performance anxiety due to stage fright and dancing, but hoped to overcome it for this week's routine.

"I definitely want to figure out how to navigate through this," he said in his intro package. "I want to do a good job so badly. When I performed a good dance and everyone loved it, there was no better feeling in the world. I want to prove that I belong to be here."

Vinny and Koko danced a Samba to "Il Gatto E La Volpe" from Disney and Pixar's Luca — and Vinny had some special fans rooting for him in the crowd: his Jersey Shore costars Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio.

The judges praised Vinny's improvement and focus in the dance, but all generally noted how his technique needed work. Len added that it "wasn't overly complicated... you danced it with control" and declared how it was "by far your best dance."

Vinny later said of his routine and the judge's comments: "I feel great. Every week, I'm scared, I'm battling with my demons. This process exposes a lot of sides of you but I'm trying to get better and better each week."

"I wanna be a good dancer and have the public vote for me," he added.

Score: 29/40

Selma said she was "really hoping" for an 8 last week but vowed to make a bigger impression on the judges this week. "This is gonna be a challenge keeping my brain on pass and my legs," she said. "I have to [go for it]."

Fozzie Bear also popped into rehearsals and rooted on Selma and Sasha, joking that it "looks good to me, but what do I know? I'm a bear!"

The actress then performed a fun and upbeat Quickstep to "The Muppet Show Theme" from The Muppet Show, which included a somersault, jumping over a sofa, and rolling on the floor. Miss Piggie and Kermit the Frog were in the crowd and on their feet following her performance.

Carrie Ann admitted she usually gets "worried" for Selma each week but didn't have that feeling tonight because she was "so incredible," while Len called the routine "fun, entertaining and joyful."

Selma later said being on the show has brought "so much" joy to her life and "to be able to dance and just have fun tonight, truly just have fun with Sasha just felt great." After earning all 8s this week, Selma said she felt "great."

Score: 32/40

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

The country singer was bummed about her performance and scores last week but vowed to do better this week, especially with one of her favorite family films as the inspiration for her jive.

However, it was far from an easy week for Jessie as the pressure nearly became too much for her during rehearsals.

"The jive is no joke. It's a lot of fast movements. This is probably the hardest dance so far... I am feeling the pressure," she said in her intro package through tears. "I'm struggling and it's not coming natural."

Her Jive to "One Way Or Another" from Hocus Pocus 2 ultimately earned her immense praise from the judges, with Carrie Ann calling it Jessie's "best dance" and saying she "nailed it."

"What an improvement. Your footwork was far sharper and cleaner," Len said, while Derek said it's "good to have those emotions in rehearsals because that's what happens."

"You dance like a demon!" Bruno joked in full support.

Speaking to Alfonso after her performance, Jessie said, "I wanna prove to myself I can do this and I felt like that was a breakthrough moment for me."

Score: 31/40

The TikTok star celebrated earning her first 9 last week and said tying with Gabby and Wayne "keeps me on my A game."

"I grew up dancing jazz but this more Fosse, Broadway jazz," she said in her intro package about this week's routine. "There's definitely going to be some higher expectations."

Charli also expressed some concerns about dancing with Marge Simpsons' tall blue wig on her head, with Mark noting how it could impact her posture.

But it didn't appear to affect her movements as Charli had the crowd, judges, her boyfriend Landon Barker and her Connecticut-based dance teachers on their feet after her Jazz routine to "'The Simpsons' Main Title Theme" from The Simpsons.

Len said "I didn't like it, I loved it," while Derek was convinced the dance was "about to go viral." Carrie Ann called it "brilliance in the ballroom" and Bruno added, "It was so good I didn't want it to end."

Score: 36/40

Results

Bruno praised the cast for delivering "amazing performances" ahead of the results. After voting officially closed, co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso announced that Jordin and Brandon, Gabby and Val, Selma and Sasha, Heidi and Artem, Shangela and Gleb, and Joseph and Daniella were safe.

Also safe to return for next week were Charli and Mark, Wayne and Witney, Jessie and Alan, Vinny and Koko, and Daniel and Britt.

For the second week in a row, Sam and Cheryl ended up in the bottom two. They were joined by Trevor and Emma, who had never been in the bottom two before.

Carrie Ann, Bruno and Derek all voted to save Trevor and Emma, and Len revealed he would've agreed with his colleagues, which ultimately sent Sam and Cheryl home in week four.

"It's been an incredible journey. Cheryl worked harder than anyone could," Sam said before wishing his cast mates well as they continue on in their DWTS journey.

Dancing with the Stars airs live on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.