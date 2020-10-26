Dancing with the Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Suffers Head Injury During Rehearsal

Cheryl Burke fell and hit her head on the floor during a scary incident while rehearsing on Sunday

Cheryl Burke is on the mend after a scary fall.

In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode of Dancing with the Stars, the pro is seen losing her footing during a rehearsal on Sunday, causing her head to slam against the ballroom floor.

"Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well," her partner, Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, says in the clip. "It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor."

In the clip, the duo are in the midst of an intense rehearsal before Burke falls backwards and hits her head. A shaken McLean immediately realizes the severity of the situation and crawls over to Burke, asking, "Are you okay?"

A medic was called and examined Burke on scene, PEOPLE confirms. While Burke was advised to take the rest of the day off, it is still unknown if the pro will be well enough to perform during Monday's show.

This isn't the first injury to hit the ballroom this season. Earlier this month, Peta Murgatroyd sustained a neck injury during her tango performance with celebrity partner Vernon Davis. Following that week's show, the professional dancer was noticeably absent from the press line, later revealing she had left the set early because of an injury.

"Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance. I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy," Murgatroyd wrote on Twitter at the time.

"Thanks for the concern," she continued. "Love you all and I'm looking forward to next week xxxx."