DWTS Pro Brandon Armstrong and Brylee Ivers Are Married: See All the Photos from Their Wedding

The duo opted for a "first look" ahead of their big day — which was super special for both of them.

"I'm not a crier," Armstrong, who wore a JP Couture tux, says of seeing his bride for the first time in her "simple and timeless" gown, designed by Alta Moda Bridal. "But I bawled."

"I knew she was obviously gonna choose a dress that was going to be beautiful," he continues. "And I didn't have any really defining or super important feelings about what I wanted the dress to look like. I was just happy that it was something that was beautiful and that she felt confident in. Everything was so, so good!"