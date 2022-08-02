DWTS Pro Brandon Armstrong and Brylee Ivers Are Married: See All the Photos from Their Wedding
The Dancing with the Stars pro tied the knot with Brylee Ivers in a romantic, outdoor ceremony in Utah on July 30
The Best Crew
The bride and groom's bridal party included 18 of their closest friends and family — including fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Alan Bersten
The First 'I Do'
The duo participated in a religious ceremony earlier in the day. "Because so many people get married in Utah so young, we wanted something that was a little bit different than the traditional church, chapel wedding," says Armstrong, who popped the question to Ivers in March.
A Timeless Moment
Later in the day, they exchanged their own vows in front of approximately 125 of their closest friends and family at Siempre, a modern venue tucked away in the Draper, Utah, mountains — followed by a larger reception of 500, planned by Fuse Weddings and Events by Mara Mazdzer.
Happier Than Ever
The couple couldn't contain their happiness as they walked down the aisle together, officially as husband and wife.
A Memorable First Look
The duo opted for a "first look" ahead of their big day — which was super special for both of them.
"I'm not a crier," Armstrong, who wore a JP Couture tux, says of seeing his bride for the first time in her "simple and timeless" gown, designed by Alta Moda Bridal. "But I bawled."
"I knew she was obviously gonna choose a dress that was going to be beautiful," he continues. "And I didn't have any really defining or super important feelings about what I wanted the dress to look like. I was just happy that it was something that was beautiful and that she felt confident in. Everything was so, so good!"
Romantic Setting
The couple's ceremony and reception was decked out with floral designs, including plush greenery and white and blush roses, created by Artisan Bloom.
A Dreamy Dessert
The newlyweds cut and enjoyed an almond-flavored, five-tier wedding cake made by the Utah-based business, cake. by Alessandra. The dessert was accessorized with a classic white bow, similar to the bow on Ivers' gown.
A Ballroom Reunion
Armstrong's fellow Dancing with the Stars pros, including Britt Stewart, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Witney Carson Alan Bersten and Lindsay Arnold, were all in attendance for his big day.
Forever Dance Partners
The happy couple shared a fun (and choreographed!) dance together at their reception. They also shared a first dance to Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.'s hit "Best Part."
