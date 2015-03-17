Rumer Willis makes her DWTS debut a family affair by inviting mom, dad and sisters Tallulah and Scout

Dancing with the Stars: Demi, Bruce and the Whole Family Come Together to Support Rumer's Debut

Hell hasn’t frozen over – that’s really Bruce Willis in the front row of Dancing with the Stars!

The 59-year-old action star joined his ex-wife Demi Moore, 52, to support their daughter Rumer on the opening night of Dancing with the Stars.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And they didn’t come alone! Willis brought his wife Emma while Moore brought along her daughters Scout, 23, and Tallulah, 21. The family assembled to watch Rumer, 26, and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy do the foxtrot on the first night of the show’s 10th anniversary.

The event even prompted Moore to return to Twitter for the first time in more than two years. “Been awhile but my baby girl @TheRue was amazing tonight on #DWTS so proud!” she wrote.

DWTS has aptly demonstrated that if you cast famous kids to hit the dance floor, they’ll almost always invite their even more famous parents. Last season, Sadie Robertson was routinely joined by her Duck Dynasty family – who were even included in the show. Before that, Cher came to watch Chaz Bono cut the rug, and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne enjoyed seasons with Kelly and Jack.

And who can forget the time that Sarah Palin came to see her ape-suit wearing daughter Bristol?