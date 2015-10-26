Dancing with the Stars' Noah Galloway and Jamie Boyd End Engagement

After a romantic proposal on live TV, Noah Galloway and Jamie Boyd aren’t getting their happy ending.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant revealed Monday that the couple is no longer getting married.

“After long and careful consideration we ve decided to end our engagement,” Galloway, 33, captioned an Instagram of him and Boyd on the beach. “We love each other deeply and we re confident we will remain friends. While we wanted to share this you, we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time.”

Galloway, a double-amputee Iraq War veteran, popped the question to Boyd, an Army reserve specialist, on the ABC reality competition May 11.

In July, Galloway told PEOPLE that he planned to wear a kilt during his nuptials – though he admitted to being busy with other things while planning the wedding.

“We’ve both had so much going on we haven’t been able to plan for this fall,” he said. “But we’re shooting for next fall on a farm.”

Galloway, who placed third last season on DWTS, has three children with his ex-wife Tracy.