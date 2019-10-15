Dancing with the Stars Season 28 Surprises Cast with No Elimination After Emotional Disney Night

No one is going home on Disney Night!

On Monday’s live episode of Dancing with the Stars‘ season 28, an elimination was not revealed after the competing stars and their pro dancing partners performed choreographed numbers to hit Disney tunes from The Lion King, Aladdin, Toy Story and Mary Poppins.

Many contestants made tearful tributes to family members as others felt nostalgic after visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

A special highlight from the night was Ally Brooke and pro dancer Sasha Farber, who earned the highest score this season with a 27/30 for their contemporary to “Beauty and the Beast” from her favorite film, Beauty and the Beast.

“This song is so meaningful to me that one day I want it to be played at my wedding,” the former Fifth Harmony band member said, later adding an emotional homage: “This is my parents’ favorite film. This isn’t just for me, it’s for them. It’s so magical.”

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and her pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy received a 24/30 for their Viennese waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella

Meanwhile, Karamo and partner Jenna Johnson received a 21/30 for their samba to “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from the live-action The Lion King.

The Queer Eye star, 38, dedicated his performance to his sons Jason and Chris, both of whom he gained full custody of years ago.

“I’m not a dancer but I’ve been enjoying this process so much,” he said. “As a father, watching The Lion King you start to wonder what your kids can be going through and the pressures that they’re under. You want them to be good and know that they can be king one day. I didn’t have the best relationship with my father so I always wanted to be a great father to my sons. My sons are my world so I’m dedicating this song to let them know that they’re great.”

Karamo broke down in tears after his dance. “Seeing my babies who I love so much got me going. Literally, tears were streaming down my face that entire time,” he told Andrews.

Also, Kate Flannery and pro Pasha Pashkov earned a 24/30 for their jazz routine to “A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins. “He is the most creative partner,” Flannery said of Pashkov after their performance. “He is such an asset to this show, you should be here forever.”

Sean Spicer and pro dancer Lindsay Arnold received a 19/30 for their quickstep to “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

The former press secretary for Donald Trump, 48, paid tribute to his late father, whom he lovingly compared to Toy Story’s beloved Woody. “In 2015, my father got sick with cancer and we wanted to bring the whole family together to have that Disney experience to create a memory that will last forever, not just for me but for my children as well,” he said as he fought back tears.

“My father passed away from pancreatic cancer on Dec. 1 of 2016. Right now this is an opportunity to pay homage to my father: a great man, a great friend, a great inspiration,” Spicer added. “Getting to relive the memory I had here with my dad has been truly amazing. This is going to be so much more than a dance for me. I would like to dedicate this dance to my dad and all the fathers out there who suffered from cancer but still being the best dad that they can.”

Lauren Alaina and partner Gleb Savchenko scored a 23/30 for their samba to “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid.

Kel Mitchell and partner Witney Carson scored a 26/30 for their jazz routine to “We’re All in This Together” from High School Musical. “I feel like he really brought it this week. He has a theater background and he was in his element. It’s an honor to dance with him, I’m so proud of him,” Carson said of the All That alum.

Hannah Brown and partner Alan Bersten received a 25/30 for their foxtrot to “A Whole New World” from the live-action Aladdin.

And last but not least, James Van Der Beek and his partner Emma Slater earned a 26/30 for their paso doble to the theme song of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The latest elimination was Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd. NFL legend Ray Lewis announced that he and pro partner Cheryl Burke were dropping out of the competition on the Sept. 30 episode. Singer Mary Wilson and pro dancer Brandon Armstrong were the first to be sent home.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.