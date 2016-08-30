Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed: Everything to Know About Season 23

Let’s get ready to rumba!

The cast of season 23 of Dancing with the Stars was announced on Good Morning America Tuesday and there are 13 great, new pairings for fans to look forward to on the upcoming season of the hit ABC reality dance competition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here are the full season 23 pairings:

“I’m so excited! I can’t wait to do the jive,” the Olympian, 16, tells PEOPLE of getting to dance alongside Chmerkovskiy, 30, who placed third last season with Ginger Zee. “Val is a mastermind and it’s so nice because he seems really patient and like me, open to new things.”

As for whether she has experience on the dance floor, Hernandez told GMA she does, adding “They call me Baby Shakira.”

“I’m excited to say that I’ll be back on Dancing with the Stars,” the six-time Mirrorball Trophy winner, 31, posted on his Facebook page Monday before it was announced he would be partnered with Henner, 64.

“Marilu came into the room and had such a great energy and excitement about the show and getting to learn to dance,” executive producer Rob Wade tells PEOPLE of the former Taxi star. “We knew right then we wanted her on the show.”

“The last 12 years of my life had some sort of relationship to the show. I just wanted this to continue … the feeling and positivity,” Chmerkovskiy said when it was announced he was returning.

Fans initially speculated that the season 18 winner, 36, would be partnered with the Amber Rose Show host, 32, after a picture of the two together began circulating on social media on Aug. 25.

“When we knew had interest from Cheryl, Maks and Derek to come back, we felt strongly that the people we paired them with would be really suitable to them,” says Wade, who has paired 32-year-old Burke – a two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner who previously competed in seasons 2 through 19 – with Olympian Lochte.

Lochte, also 32, has been in the headlines recently for his involvement in a robbery scandal while in Rio for the Olympics, but Wade says the casting team “started talking to [Lochte] before the Olympics even started.”

“I’m so excited to have Vanilla Ice as my partner. He’s an icon,” Carson, 22, tells PEOPLE of being paired with the ’90s rapper, 48.

“We are both in it to win and we will be cool as ice every week,” continues Carson, previously won the Mirrorball with Alfonso Ribeiro on season 19 in 2014.

After nine years in the NFL, Johnson, 30, retired in March.

The former Detroit Lions All-Pro receiver cited the physical toll of playing football for his reason for retiring. But now Johnson is giving dancing a shot, with three-time pro Arnold, 22 – who placed fourth with Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris on season 22.

“I am so ecstatic to have Calvin as my partner,” Arnold tells PEOPLE. “He is motivated to learn everything he can and I cannot wait to see his improvement each week.”

“Heading into an election season we wanted to represent the political world,” Wade says of casting former Texas Gov. (and 2016 Republican presidential hopeful) Rick Perry, 66, alongside five-time pro dancer Slater, 27.

McCormick, 60, is just the latest Brady Bunch star to take a spin around the ballroom. Her on-screen mom Florence Henderson competed on season 11 of the show in 2010.

McCormick is paired with Chigvintsev, 34, who is a three-time competitor and was partnered with The O.C. actress Mischa Barton last season.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, 57, has won 11 Grammys. But now he’ll see if he has what it takes to win a Mirrorball Trophy.

Babyface is partnered with three-time pro Holker, 28, who took last season off while pregnant with her first son with husband and dancer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.

Johnson, 22, is a So You Think You Can Dance alum who has been a member of the DWTS dance troupe since season 18 but now she’s been upgraded to a pro dancer and has been partnered with Austin, 21, a former Wizards of Waverly Place and The Fosters star.

Hinchliffe, 29, is no stranger to high-pressure situations.

“Racing drivers are just wired differently,” the Indycar driver told PEOPLE in May after a crash that nearly killed him. “And even after going through something like I did last year, I never had any hesitation about wanting to get into the car or wanting to get back to racing.”

Hinchfliffe is partnered on DWTS with seven-time pro Burgess, 31, who most recently placed fourth with NFL star Antonio Brown on season 22.

The Little Women: LA star has the distinction of being the first little person to compete on DWTS.

Jolé, 36, joins the competition just weeks after giving son Grayson Vincent with husband Joe Gnoffo. She will be partnered with Farber, 33, who previously competed on season 17 with Nicole “Snooki” LaValle and season 22 with Kim Fields.

Country singer and newly-single new mom Kramer, 32, is paired with Savchenko, also 32, who previously competed on DWTS with Lisa Vanderpump on season 16.