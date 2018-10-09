Nancy McKeon’s Dancing with the Stars journey has come to an end.

At the wrap of Monday evening’s episode, McKeon was the third contestant eliminated on season 27 of the reality dance competition series.

After co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced that McKeon and Tinashe were both in jeopardy of elimination, it was the Facts of Life star that was sent home.

For her final performance on the show, McKeon, 52, and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed a rumba for “Most Memorable Year” night in honor of her family.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Nancy McKeon ABC/Lou Rocco

“From 2003 to 2006, the shift was enormous. I moved from L.A. to a ranch in Texas and it has been the most incredible journey of my life. My husband, Marc, is an amazing man and we have these two beautiful, amazing daughters that are becoming these incredible young women,” said the star, who noted 2006 as her most memorable year.

“Our family is everything. They make everything so much better,” she said. “I’m the lucky one that gets to be there with them every day.”

“This dance is very much a tribute to my family, it’s a tribute to love, and meeting someone and having that grow into a family,” shared McKeon, who earned a 22/30 from judges. “Marc, Aurora, Harlow, I love you more than anything, so this one’s for you.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.