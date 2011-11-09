Nancy Grace Loses 25 Lbs. on Dancing with the Stars

Nancy Grace experienced the highs (a dazzling foxtrot) and lows (a disappointing devilish tango) of Dancing with the Stars. But after a respectable run, the HLN host was sent home on Tuesday. Though she may not have a disco-ball trophy she does have something to show for her efforts: a slimmer figure.

“I lost 25 pounds that I know of,” Grace, 52, tells Anderson Cooper on an episode of his daytime talk show, set to air Thursday.

Grace says she gained weight while carrying her twins, 4 year-olds John David and Lucy. “I never really cared about it or bothered to lose it,” she says of the weight. “I lost it like this, so I’m happy about it.”

As for keeping the weight off, Grace tells Cooper she’s determined to try. “I know it’s more healthy,” she says. “You know my dad’s a heart patient … so I do want to but I’m not going to have a pro dancer eight hours a day so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Then, Grace asks Cooper if he’s up for being her new partner. “I like to dance but not on television,” he says. “I also don’t know how to do all those dances. I have no idea what the paso doble is.”

That doesn’t bother Grace, who shouts: “I can teach you!”