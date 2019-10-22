13 Dancing with the Stars Eliminations That Shocked Everyone (Including the Judges!)

Sailor Brinkley-Cook & Val Chmerkovskiy
After lacing up her dancing shoes and joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars when her mom, Christie Brinkley, was injured, Sailor Brinkley-Cook was eliminated in the sixth week of competition this season.
Though the 21-year-old earned a 27/30 for her jive, she and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, found themselves in the bottom two with another frontrunner, Ally Brooke.
“Everybody is understandably upset right now,” co-host Tom Bergeron said before the judges had to decide who would remain in the competition. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli lamented having to choose between the two, ultimately deciding to save Ally.
The situation was made all the more dramatic because controversial contestant Sean Spicer continued his run on the series, despite lesser scores.
Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke
The Fuller House star and season 27 standout consistently wowed the judges, earning himself a perfect score of 60 for the two dances he performed in week seven of the competition. That wasn’t enough to save him, though, from a double elimination that left judges and fans astonished.
Judge Len Goodman even went so far as to say, “There is no justice here.”
Heather Morris & Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Season 24’s Morris had a bit of an advantage, what with being a professional dancer and all, but that didn’t mean the competition was in the bag. In fact, the former Glee star only made it to week six of the competition. Adding insult to injury, she was eliminated after receiving a perfect score.
Brandy & Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Brandy’s season 11 elimination was so shocking that ABC had to defend its voting system because fans were accusing show staff of tampering with the vote. The singer consistently dazzled on the dance floor, only to be eliminated in favor of Bristol Palin. For reference, Brandy managed to get a perfect score in the semi-finals, while Palin had the lowest.
Shannen Doherty & Mark Ballas
Doherty wasn’t the best dancer, but she certainly scored higher than Buzz Aldrin and Kate Gosselin, who stayed in the competition during season 10 longer than the Beverly Hills, 90210 star. Doherty was eliminated in week three.
Simone Biles & Sasha Farber
Even after two perfect scores in the season 24 semi-finals, winning the Mirrorball trophy was one landing that Olympian Biles could not stick.
Everyone was shocked at her elimination, even the judges, but no one more than Biles herself. Biles said of the elimination, “I thought they were gonna pull a Steve Harvey on us…” alluding to Harvey’s infamous Miss Universe flub.
Normani & Val Chmerkovskiy
The “Motivation” singer made it to the finale of season 24, only to place third, which came as a surprise to everyone.
Normani was stunned, telling Entertainment Tonight at the time, “You’re never really guaranteed. It was quite a shocker for me as well, but I’ve gained so much from this experience.”
Elizabeth Berkley & Val Chmerkovskiy
The former Saved by the Bell actress was eliminated in week nine, just missing the season 17 final four. It was a shock to many, especially considering the fact that she lost out to Bill Engvall, who had consistently been given the lowest score for five weeks.
Berkley told PEOPLE after her elimination, “I felt a little sucker punch because I was excited about next week. I just feel, like, cut short a little bit — not that I feel entitled by any means. I just felt excited and grateful, that’s all. Don’t be sad that it’s over, smile because it happened.”
Kristin Cavallari & Mark Ballas
The Very Cavallari star was trucking along through the season 13, earning respectable scores, only to be eliminated in the third week of competition. The rest is still unwritten …
Sabrina Bryan & Mark Ballas (and then Louis Van Amstel)
Anyone with eyes could see that former Cheetah Girl, Bryan, was a talented dancer. Her very first routine in season 5 earned her a record first-week score of 26, and she was getting perfect tens by week four. That didn’t keep her and her season five partner, Mark Ballas, from being eliminated in week six.
Bryan returned with a vengeance for season 15, only to be eliminated again in week six with partner Louis Van Amstel.
Willow Shields & Mark Ballas
Shields was the youngest contestant to compete on the show when she danced in season 20, and her skill was undeniable. That wasn’t enough to keep her in the competition, though, as she was eliminated in week seven.
The young star said of getting the boot, “It was shocking. I got really upset … the only reason I got upset is because I’ve loved my experience and didn’t really want it to end.”
Christina Milian & Mark Ballas
Milian was an early front-runner, even earning the first 10 of the season, before getting eliminated during week five.
Milian told PEOPLE of her elimination from season 17 of the show, “I’m sad I’m shocked. After our performance tonight [and] getting those scores, I thought, hey, even if we are in the bottom, our score can help us stay in the game. But I guess based on votes from last week, you know, [we] just didn’t make the cut Even the audience was like, ‘huh?’ It was quite a reaction I wasn’t expecting [to be eliminated], but it’s okay.”
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko
The former Pretty Little Liars star had been steadily improving in season 25 when she was sent home during week five. Who made the cut instead? Nick Lachey, who had the lowest scores for two weeks in a row.