13 Dancing with the Stars Eliminations That Shocked Everyone (Including the Judges!)

After lacing up her dancing shoes and joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars when her mom, Christie Brinkley, was injured, Sailor Brinkley-Cook was eliminated in the sixth week of competition this season.

Though the 21-year-old earned a 27/30 for her jive, she and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, found themselves in the bottom two with another frontrunner, Ally Brooke.

“Everybody is understandably upset right now,” co-host Tom Bergeron said before the judges had to decide who would remain in the competition. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli lamented having to choose between the two, ultimately deciding to save Ally.

The situation was made all the more dramatic because controversial contestant Sean Spicer continued his run on the series, despite lesser scores.