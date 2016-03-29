Mischa Barton Wipes Away Tears After 'Really Rough Week' on Dancing with the Stars

Mischa Barton admitted that it’s been a challenging week on Dancing with the Stars.

During Monday’s episode , Barton appeared to be in a good mood and was smiling, until her video package began airing. The video package showed her struggling during rehearsals, telling pro Artem Chigvintsev that she felt “beyond not good” about their upcoming performance.

The package also showed Chigvintsev remarking that DWTS “should be fun,” and “not as dramatic as it is now.”

As the video package played, Chigvintsev noticed his star was seeming to deflate, and kept trying to cheer her up.

“It’s been a really rough week. This was a really bad rehearsal. It was tough to do it live when you haven’t done it right once,” the former OC star told the judges after her dance.

The judges were gentle with her, but still picked apart her performance.

“You tried to get into character. There was this cheeky, charming feeling. There was a lot of cha cha cha there, but it just didn’t fit to the music,” said Bruno Tonioli.

After receiving just 15 out of 30, Barton left the camera frame and was immediately wiping tears as Chigvintsev attempted to comfort her. Judges scores and the audience vote put the pair in the bottom three, however Geraldo Rivera and Edyta Sliwinska ended up being sent home.

Despite the emotional week, Barton said she was having “a blast” preparing for this week’s dance in her exclusive PEOPLE blog.

“Last week was a worst-case scenario for DWTS and working with Artem and me,” she wrote. “The judges were not feeling our tango at all. But Artem had prepared me for that kind of feedback – maybe a little too much.”