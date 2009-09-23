Dancing with the Stars‘ Ladies’ Night!

Tuesday night was ladies’ night at the ballroom. While there was no open bar, there was a two-dance minimum, just like the male contestants had on Monday’s performance show.

Known for her tough-talking on-screen persona, Debi Mazar opened the night with a less-than-commanding salsa, earning just 16 out of a possible 30 points.

The audience felt actress Melissa Joan Hart, TV’s Sabrina, The Teenage Witch, was mildly magical performing the Viennese waltz with Mark Ballas, but the judges thought otherwise and scored her a devilish six-six-six, for a total of 18 points.

Singer Mya and Dmitri Chaplin got a standing ovation — and caused the evening’s first rift — for their Viennese waltz. Carrie Ann Inaba shouted, “Way to set the bar tonight!” But a cranky Len Goodman slammed the performance, saying it was “a theatrical hodge-podge.” Bruno Tonioli retorted — as only Bruno can do — and declared, “that was artistry in motion! The girl was magnificent! This is where the show takes off!” The crowd rallied behind Bruno, drowning out Len’s vehement protests about the validity of their waltz. Carrie Ann and Bruno gave the couple eights, but a still-testy Len only awarded them five points for a total of 21.

Kathy Ireland and Tony Dovolani‘s salsa was deemed “far too careful” by Len. Bruno told the former swimsuit model and mother of three she didn’t sell the dance. “Sex, sex, sex” is what the salsa is about, he said. Sixteen points is all the judges could muster.

Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin and Alec Mazo made a splash with their salsa, so much so that Bruno deemed her worthy of the nickname “the Million Dollar Mermaid.” Carrie Ann called her “a diamond in the rough,” but an agitated Len scolded the pair, saying the salsa lacked the sexy and steamy elements. The duo landed a respectable score of 19.

Who’d have thought Macy Gray would do such a lovely Viennese waltz? Carrie Ann dissed her technique, but praised the singer’s charm. Len said if he were watching at home she’d get his vote. She and partner Jonathan Roberts received a 15.

Model Joanna Krupa finally gave Len the sexy salsa he’d been craving, which earned her and partner Derek Hough the evening’s highest score — a 24.

But in true Dancing fashion, the best was saved for last with Kelly Osbourne‘s elegant Viennese waltz. It was impossible for her parents, Ozzy and Sharon, to keep a dry eye while watching her glide like a princess across the parquet floor. The performance was the season’s first moment to remember, and was appropriately rewarded with a score of 23 from the judges.

But like the men did on Monday, the women squared off in two groups of four for the dance relay. Kathy, Joanna, Debi and Natalie hit the floor for the fox trot. Joanna nailed it once again, earning the first place spot and the 10 points that come with it. Second place went to Natalie, who got eight points; third and six points went to Debi, and fourth place to Kathy, who picked up four more points. Kelly, Macy, Melissa and Mya performed the second relay, a cha cha. Mya and Kelly received first and second place, respectively. Melissa’s solid performance earned her third place, leaving Macy in fourth.

The final tallies for Tuesday night are:

Joanna: 34 Kelly: 31 Mya: 31 Natalie: 27 Melissa: 24 Debi: 22 Kathy: 20 Macy: 19

Wednesday night two contestants — one male and one female — will be eliminated on the live results show, which airs on ABC at 8 p.m. –Monica Rizzo