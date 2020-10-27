Go Behind the Scenes with Justina Machado on Dancing with the Stars' Villain Night
Justina Machado got Carrie-fied with her glam squad for Dancing with the Stars on Monday
Justina Machado isn't the biggest fan of Halloween — but the actress got perfectly spooky on Dancing with the Stars for villain night.
"I actually hate Halloween — getting dressed up, trick-or-treating ... all of it!" she tells PEOPLE. "However, this dance was so much fun and I really let myself get into it which I hope showed on the dance floor."
With her glam squad — Regina Rodriguez for hair and Victor DelCastillo for makeup — the star, 48, got Carrie-fied for the big night.
RELATED: Justina Machado on Latino Representation in Hollywood: 'We Have to Stop Thinking that Diversity is Just Black and White'
"The blood took about an hour to perfect, and then between the makeup and wig it took about another hour. Surprisingly the fake blood didn't feel sticky when they first put it on, but after having it on all day I was really excited to shower," says Machado.
With weeks left in the competition, Machado says she and partner Sasha Farber are still feeling the pressure but looking forward to everything still to come.
"When I first started, it was a lot more daunting. While a double elimination is intimidating, I'm actually ready to learn two dances," she says. "We've only got four weeks left, so I'm excited to put it all out there."
