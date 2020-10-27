Justina Machado got Carrie-fied with her glam squad for Dancing with the Stars on Monday

Go Behind the Scenes with Justina Machado on Dancing with the Stars ' Villain Night

Justina Machado isn't the biggest fan of Halloween — but the actress got perfectly spooky on Dancing with the Stars for villain night.

"I actually hate Halloween — getting dressed up, trick-or-treating ... all of it!" she tells PEOPLE. "However, this dance was so much fun and I really let myself get into it which I hope showed on the dance floor."

With her glam squad — Regina Rodriguez for hair and Victor DelCastillo for makeup — the star, 48, got Carrie-fied for the big night.

"The blood took about an hour to perfect, and then between the makeup and wig it took about another hour. Surprisingly the fake blood didn't feel sticky when they first put it on, but after having it on all day I was really excited to shower," says Machado.

With weeks left in the competition, Machado says she and partner Sasha Farber are still feeling the pressure but looking forward to everything still to come.