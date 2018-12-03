Dancing with the Stars: Juniors Shocks Viewers with a Surprise Twist Ahead of Finale

As the first season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors prepares for its big finale next weekend, the surprises keep on coming.

During Sunday’s episode, hosts Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz shocked the four reaming teams — Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong; Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko; Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold; and Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten — with a big announcement. Instead of sending one team home, the four trios will all be heading to the finale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After a night of powerful performances, the finalists gathered together towards the end and prepared for another emotional elimination.

“This week the couple going home is no one,” Fisher said. “You’re all going through to the finale!”

That’s right — all the finalists are heading to the finale. The news brought tears of joy and plenty of excitement.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Gives Goddaughter Sophia Pippen Advice on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

This season has been full of surprises.

In October, Kim Kardashian West stopped by the rehearsal studio to give her goddaughter Sophia Pippen some words of encouragement ahead of her performance.

After it was revealed that Pippen, the daughter of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and Kardashian West’s best friend Larsa Pippen, would be dancing to The Little Mermaid‘s “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” the 9 year old shared reservations.

“It’s going to be hard to play a villain in this dance because I’m really shy,” she said.

But fear not: Kardashian West, who competed on DWTS in 2008, stepped in to save the day (ahem, the dance!).

“Where’s my god-baby Sophia?” the KKW Beauty maven, 38, said as she entered the room.

She added, “I came here today to encourage Sophia. I’ve known her since she was a baby.”

As for her advice? “I think my shyness really hurt me, so I really want you to be confident,” she told Sophia. “You just have to let it go!”

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.