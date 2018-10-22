Sophia Pippen is heading home.

After a strong performance to The Little Mermaid‘s “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” the 9-year-old, along with her partner Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber, was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

Before her performance, her godmother Kim Kardashian West stopped by the rehearsal studio to give Sophia, 9, some words of encouragement.

Sophia, the daughter of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and Kardashian West’s best friend Larsa Pippen, had some reservations.

“It’s going to be hard to play a villain in this dance because I’m really shy,” she said.

But Kardashian West, 37, was able to calm the tiny dancer’s nerves.

“I came here today to encourage Sophia,” the KKW Beauty maven said. “I’ve known her since she was a baby.”

As Kardashian West reminisced about her own DWTS experience (she was eliminated in the third round with partner Mark Ballas), she was able to give Sophia some advice.

“I wasn’t on [the show] for very long,” she said. “The rumba did me under.”

“I think my shyness really hurt me, so I really want you to be confident,” she added. “You just have to let it go!”

Over the summer, Kardashian West took daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick to the premiere taping of DWTS: Juniors to support for their pal.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.