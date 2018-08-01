Dancing with the Stars: Juniors Locks in Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson & More as Mentors

Dancing with the Stars has officially announced the pairings between the mentors and their tiny pro dancers.

The upcoming ABC spin-off Dancing with the Stars: Juniors has locked in plenty of DWTS alumni including Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, Cheryl Burke and Hayley Erbert.

On Wednesday, the dancing competition show surprised fans with a fun video announcement on its Facebook page that revealed the star-studded cast, including Alan Bersten and JT Church, Tristan Ianiero and Artem Chigvinstev, Artyon Celestine and Brandon Armstrong, Hailey Bills and Jenna Johnson, Rylee Arnold and Lindsay Arnold, Cameron Couch and Hayley Erbert, Keo Motsepe and Lev Khmelev, Sasha Farber and Jake Monreal, Gleb Savchenko and Sage Rosen, Brightyn Brems and Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson and Lamri Peterson, Elliana Walmsley and Emma Slater.

On Monday, the series announced its judges: Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, longtime DWTS pro and two-time Mirror Ball champ Val Chmerkovskiy and La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore.

And while viewers love longtime judge Tom Bergeron, the show has recruited two fan-favorites to do the honors for the spinoff.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz will take over hosting duties.

“When they finally called that it was happening, I was so excited because I had such an amazing time on Dancing with the Stars,” Muniz told ET. “So, to be able to stay in the family and get to experience it from a different perspective and get to host the new show, like, I was thrilled. And I’m so glad to be doing it with Jordan because we have so much fun together. It’s going to be awesome!”

“It’s Dancing with the Stars as you know it,” Fisher adds. “It’s people you are familiar with and that you love. It’s a stage that you’re familiar with, that you love, but it’s [all] brand new. It’s the same show — it’s the same feeling of sitting down and watching people compete in something that they’ve never done before.”

The young celebrities — who will be matched with the pros — will likely be announced during the live DWTS show in September.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors premieres Oct. 7, and the new season of the original Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 24, both on ABC.