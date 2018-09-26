Dancing with the Stars: Juniors Cast Revealed — Honey Boo Boo, Tripp Palin Johnston and More!

ABC just revealed the celebrities competing on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.

DWTS Season 25’s Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz will host the upcoming season, with Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, longtime DWTS pro and two-time Mirror Ball champ Val Chmerkovskiy and La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore as judges.

During the season, the 12 celebrity kids and their professional junior dance partners will be mentored by current and former DWTS pros including Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, Cheryl Burke and Hayley Erbert.

Here are the DWTS: Juniors pairings:

Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe

ABC

The 13-year-old chef was the first girl and youngest contestant ever to win MasterChef Junior at the age of 10. She is currently working on her first cookbook and wants to inspire kids and adults to do what they love.

The MasterChef season 4 winner won the competition in January 2016 and has since made appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the now-cancelled FABLife (where she met Chrissy Teigen) and The Steve Harvey Show.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev

ABC

Thompson, who just turned 13 years old, kickstarted her career on TLC’s Toddlers and Tiaras at the young age of 5 and made a name for herself while staring in her own reality series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. She’s currently starring in Mama June: From Not to Hot with her mother, Mama June Shannon, which is in its second season on WEtv.

“I’ve never even watched the show before to be honest,” Thompson exclusively tells PEOPLE. “I wanted to do it because, when they asked me, I thought this is something that I’ve never done and it’d be super fun and a great experience. So I figured, let’s do it!”

Akash Vukoti with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson

ABC

Best known as the youngest boy ever to participate in the history of Scripps National Spelling Bee, Vukoti, 9, competed in his first spelling bee when he was just 2 years old.

Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

Greenblatt, 11, is a young actress best known for her roles in Avengers: Infinity War, A Bad Moms Christmas and Stuck in the Middle. The young star just wrapped filming Disney’s The One and Only Ivan, in which she stars opposite Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell and Angelina Jolie.

Hudson West with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert

Born in Dayton, Ohio, the 10-year-old star is best known for his role as Jake Spencer in ABC’s General Hospital. He’s also had roles on Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family.

Jason Maybaum with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater

Maybaum, 10, stars as Levi in Disney Channel’s live-action comedy Raven’s Home, a spinoff of That’s So Raven. In addition, Maybaum starred in the critically acclaimed Hulu movie Becoming Bond, has guest-starred in Workaholics, Teachers, Blunt Talk and Superstore episodes and has appeared in numerous commercials. He is also featured in the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Freaky Friday, a contemporary musical update of the classic comedic story.

Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the 14-year-old singer/songwriter and actress is best known for her appearance in Lifetime’s Dance Moms for six seasons and is the younger sister of Maddie Ziegler. On top of her many television roles, the young star also wrote a book, Kenzie’s Rules for Life, which was released on May 8.

Mandla Morris with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke

Morris, 13, is the son of iconic singer/songwriter superstar Stevie Wonder and is an aspiring fashion designer who loves to draw and sketch clothing. Morris has five brothers, four sisters, one dog Cairo, and one exotic cat King, and he has a passion for music and playing the piano.

Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

Brown, 13, stars in ABC’s black-ish as Jack Johnson and just wrapped production on the independent film Emmett, opposite Rita Wilson and Nora Dunn. The film is a coming-of-age comedy directed by Bridge Stokes.

In addition, Brown is the official JrNBA/NBA “Jr reporter” & is the youngest of the JrNBA council members.

His partner, Rylee, is the younger sister of their mentor, Lindsay Arnold.

Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

A 10-year-old powerhouse, Brown is best known as a skateboarding and surfing phenomenon and social media sensation. The athlete is one of the youngest girls to compete and medal at a professional skateboarding competition and is known to use her platform in skateboarding to promote positivity and empowerment to young girls around the world.

Sophia Pippen with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber

Pippen, 9, is the daughter of six-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Scottie Pippen and entrepreneur (and Kim Kardashian’s bff!) Larsa Pippen. An aspiring model and fashion designer, the star is currently the face for Oscar De La Renta Kids.

Tripp Palin Johnston with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson

Palin Johnston, 9, is the son of former Dancing with the Stars contestant Bristol Palin, and grandson of Sarah Palin.

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors premieres Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.