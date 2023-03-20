Julianne Hough Joining Alfonso Ribeiro as 'DWTS' Co-Host After Tyra Banks' Exit

Julianne Hough is returning to Dancing with the Stars — in a new role!

ABC announced on Monday that the actress and professional dancer, 34, will be returning to the Disney+ competition series as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro. The announcement comes three days after Friday's news that Tyra Banks would exit the series after three seasons.

Hough previously starred as a professional dancer throughout five seasons of DWTS from 2007 to 2009. She later returned as a judge for six seasons between 2014 and 2021.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Noam Galai/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty

Banks, 49, announced that she was leaving DWTS after three seasons as host while chatting with TMZ on March 16.

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes," Banks said in an interview with the outlet. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor ... from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

When asked to clarify if she was indeed stepping away from DWTS, Banks — who also served as an executive producer on the series — continued, "Don't you think it's time? Yeah, I think it's time," adding: "I'm an entrepreneur at heart. ... I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV. ... But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."

Banks first joined DWTS as a host during the show's season 29 in 2020, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Bergeron, 67, had previously hosted the reality dance competition alongside a variety of co-hosts since its premiere in 2005, while Andrews, 44, joined Bergeron as a co-host in 2014.

In July 2022, it was announced that Ribeiro, 51, would be co-hosting season 31 of DWTS alongside Banks. It also marked the first season of the series moved to stream on Disney+ instead of airing live on ABC, where it first debuted.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is set to premiere this fall on Disney+.