Jordin Sparks Shares 'Silver Linings' of 'DWTS' Elimination After She 'Almost Pulled Out' a Month Before Show

When she landed in the bottom two during Halloween week, Sparks said the DWTS judges "really were grappling with who they wanted to save, so I'm happy that I made it a difficult decision for them"

Jordin Sparks has no regrets about her time on Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday night, the American Idol winner, 32, and partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated after performing a Halloween-themed tango to "Oogie Boogie's Song" by Ed Ivory and Ken Page.

"I'm actually very happy. The judges have been amazing to me all season," Sparks said after the show. "I've grown so much on this journey. I am sad to go home, but I am really happy to sleep in tomorrow and to get a massage and to get some physical therapy and to spend time with my son. So there's lots of silver linings."

JORDIN SPARKS, BRANDON ARMSTRONG
Eric McCandless/ABC

The singer shared that the show's judges — Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba — had a "tough decision" after she and Heidi D'Amelio were in the bottom two on Monday.

"It gets tougher as the weeks go by, and everybody is good. Everybody has people that love them and adore them at home. So it's tough," she continued. "I was watching the judges actually. They really were grappling with who they wanted to save, so I'm happy that I made it a difficult decision for them."

Sparks also admitted that she had hesitations about taking part in Dancing with the Stars, but her family encouraged her to stay in the competition.

BRANDON ARMSTRONG, JORDIN SPARKS
Christopher Willard/ABC

"I almost didn't do this at all. About a month before, my stomach was in knots just thinking about it because I was so nervous and I almost pulled out of this," she shared. "And my son and my husband were like, 'No, you can do this. You got it. It's OK.' And I'm really glad I did it."

Despite her elimination, Sparks revealed that she is not ready to hang up her dancing shoes and will "definitely" be incorporating choreography into her concerts.

"I honestly feel like this journey has really kind of opened me up in a way," she said. "I feel like a new person. I'm still the same person that I was, but I feel new. I feel limitless almost. Like the energy has kind of shifted and I'm about to step into a really amazing new chapter."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – JORDIN SPARKS
ABC/Eric McCandless

