Gabby Windey Says 'DWTS' Is Showing Fiancé Erich Schwer 'a Different Side of Me'

Gabby Windey and fiancé Erich Schwer shared a kiss to finish her Dancing with the Stars performance on Monday

By
Published on September 27, 2022 01:20 PM
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Photo: Disney+

Gabby Windey revealed she was "on cloud nine" after fiancé Erich Schwer joined her in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom this week.

Following her Elvis Week performance on Monday night's episode, the recent Bachelorette lead, 31, told reporters that having her fiancé in the audience was "amazing."

"Just me being excited to perform for him, and him to see a different side of me that we don't get to share with each other every day," she shared. And then this last week has been, honestly, like a dream come true."

Schwer, 29, even got involved in the performance by sharing a kiss with Windey after she and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced to the Viennese waltz to "Can't Help Falling In Love."

Windey told reporters that Schwer knew he was going to be part of the routine, adding, "I feel like it was the perfect experience to a beautiful dance."

In her intro package for the performance, Windey shared that having "Erich's support means everything to me. I get to channel all of that love into my dance."

THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Gabby and Erich. Craig Sjodin/abc

Last week, Windey opened up to PEOPLE about having practice sessions with Schwer before taking the stage.

"Sometimes he'll act like he's a dancer and it's kind of concerning how good he is," she said. "[I'm like] 'Did you have previous lessons that you're not telling me? It's funny. He's a big goofball."

Beyond Dancing with the Stars, Windey is excited to start doing everyday activities with the real estate analyst after going public with their engagement on the Bachelorette finale last week.

"I think he wants to take me to a dinner, which same, I love to eat!" the ICU nurse said. "But I also can't wait to go to the beach and just walk to breakfast — all the mundane things about life that are more fun with somebody by your side."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Mondays on Disney+.

Related Articles
GABBY WINDEY, ERICH
Bachelorette Gabby Windey Says 'It's Been Amazing' Having Fiancé Erich Schwer Cheer Her on at 'DWTS'
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination
Gabby Windey’s Boyfriend Erich Schwer
Who Is Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Final Suitor? All About Erich Schwer
Description: Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
Gabby Windey Addresses Erich's Blackface Photo, Leaked Texts: 'We're Seeing How We Can Become Better'
Bachelorette Rachel Recchia (blond hair) and Gabby Windey (darker hair) photographed on location in Malibu, CA on September 10, 2022.
All the Gorgeous Photos from 'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's PEOPLE Interview
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Episode TBD" GABBY WINDEY, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
'Bachelorette' Gabby Windey Jokes Her 'Dogs Are Already Barkin' After First 'DWTS' Rehearsals
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
New 'DWTS' Competitor Gabby Windey Reflects on Her 'Bachelorette' Experience as Rachel Recchia Sends Love
ERICH, GABBY WINDEY
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Get Engaged in 'Bachelorette' Finale: 'You Fought for Me So Hard'
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Foodstirs Co-founder/Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and actress Selma Blair attend the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration on October 29, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises She'll Be 'Begging' for Votes for BFF Selma Blair on 'DWTS' If Necessary
RACHEL RECCHIA
Rachel Recchia Says No One 'Deserves' What She Went Through with Tino: 'All I Wanted' Was 'an Apology'
Bachelorette Gabby’s Oval Diamond Ring from erich schwer
The Stories Behind Gabby Windey's and Rachel Recchia's Engagement Rings on the 'Bachelorette' Finale
RACHEL RECCHIA, AVEN on The Bachelorette
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After 'Bachelorette' Finale Heartbreak
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABCs Bachelor in Paradise. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images)JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPOHUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
Rachel Recchia Pops Up in Sizzling 'Bachelor in Paradise' Teaser for Upcoming 8th Season
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
'The Bachelorette's' Erich Schwer 'Will Forever Regret' School Blackface Photo: 'Nothing but Ignorance'
1362THE BACHELORETTE - “1910B“ – Gabby and Rachel are each down to one man looking for lifelong love, but that doesn’t mean it’s smooth sailing to an engagement for these Bachelorettes. Both women will join Jesse Palmer as they watch the shocking conclusions to their journeys play out live in-studio and for all of America to see. Plus, the new Bachelor makes his debut and a never-before-seen interactive viewing experience rounds out this epic three-hour event on part two of the LIVE season finale of “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'