Gabby Windey Says 'DWTS' Is Showing Fiancé Erich Schwer 'a Different Side of Me'

Gabby Windey revealed she was "on cloud nine" after fiancé Erich Schwer joined her in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom this week.

Following her Elvis Week performance on Monday night's episode, the recent Bachelorette lead, 31, told reporters that having her fiancé in the audience was "amazing."

"Just me being excited to perform for him, and him to see a different side of me that we don't get to share with each other every day," she shared. And then this last week has been, honestly, like a dream come true."

Schwer, 29, even got involved in the performance by sharing a kiss with Windey after she and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy danced to the Viennese waltz to "Can't Help Falling In Love."

Windey told reporters that Schwer knew he was going to be part of the routine, adding, "I feel like it was the perfect experience to a beautiful dance."

In her intro package for the performance, Windey shared that having "Erich's support means everything to me. I get to channel all of that love into my dance."

Gabby and Erich. Craig Sjodin/abc

Last week, Windey opened up to PEOPLE about having practice sessions with Schwer before taking the stage.

"Sometimes he'll act like he's a dancer and it's kind of concerning how good he is," she said. "[I'm like] 'Did you have previous lessons that you're not telling me? It's funny. He's a big goofball."

Beyond Dancing with the Stars, Windey is excited to start doing everyday activities with the real estate analyst after going public with their engagement on the Bachelorette finale last week.

"I think he wants to take me to a dinner, which same, I love to eat!" the ICU nurse said. "But I also can't wait to go to the beach and just walk to breakfast — all the mundane things about life that are more fun with somebody by your side."

Dancing with the Stars airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Mondays on Disney+.