Scares on Stage: The Dancing with the Stars Health Crises That Rocked the Ballroom

While gearing up for season 27, the Nashville radio DJ revealed he’d been elbowed (hard!) in the mouth, twice.

“I had to fill out a lot of paperwork, because I got hit really hard,” he told PEOPLE after one incident that required him to file a dental claim. “There was blood and a tooth. I still don’t know what I’m doing. [Partner Sharna Burgess] was doing her spin thing, and she was doing what she was supposed to do, and my face was not doing what it was supposed to do.”