A two-time Olympian and the first American woman to land a triple axel in competition, Harding was banned from professional skating in 1994 after her alleged involvement in an attack against rival skater Nancy Kerrigan.

But the former figure skater had a big year in 2018. She was the subject of the critically acclaimed I, Tonya and followed it up by competing in the 26th season of DWTS. The controversial skater, who proved herself a frontrunner in the first weeks of competition, finished in third place with partner Sasha Farber.