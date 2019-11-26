Dancing with the Stars has crowned its season 28 champion!

On Monday night’s glittery finale of the ABC reality dancing competition series, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown and her pro dancer partner Alan Bersten were named the winners and took home the Mirrorball Trophy.

During the live episode, during which Cher, Pitbull and Ne-Yo performed and the season 28 contestants returned with their pro partners, Brown, 25, went up against her three fellow finalists: Ally Brooke, Lauren Alaina and Kel Mitchell.

Audiences watched as the four remaining contestants each performed in two rounds of competition for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

Kicking things off in the first round, Brown and Bersten danced the Viennese waltz to “Lover” by Taylor Swift, Alaina and Gleb Savchenko danced the foxtrot to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, Brooke and Sasha Farber danced the jive to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner, and Mitchell and Witney Carson danced the jazz to “We’re All in This Together” by the High School Musical cast.

In the second round, the couples each performed freestyles to the following tunes: Brown and Bersten to “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani, Alaina and Savchenko to “Country Girl” by Luke Bryan, Brooke and Farber to “Conga” by Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, and Mitchell and Carson to “Jump” by Kris Kross.

With just minutes left of the season 28 finale, co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced that Alaina had taken fourth place and Brooke had secured the third position.

Following a few moments of anticipation, Brown was named the winner, with Mitchell earning the runner-up spot.