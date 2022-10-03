Gleb Savchenko Teases a 'Double 0-Sexy' 'DWTS' Routine with Partner Shangela for James Bond Week

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+

By
Published on October 3, 2022 07:10 PM

RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela and Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko are bringing sexy back to the dance floor.

Savchenko teased that the pair are planning a "Double 0-Sexy" routine for Monday's Bond Night on DWTS. "I am going to have a sexy partner, it's going to be a very sexy dance, a dance with love, but very mysterious," he told GLAAD.

Shangela (born D.J. Pierce) added, "I'm going to give you my best Halle Berry 'Jinx' coming out-of-the water Bond girl experience!"

shangela
ABC/Eric McCandless

Savchenko, 39, reiterated that his half of the ballroom competition's first-ever all-male pair has been "really special."

"It's all about art and love and it doesn't matter ... [if it's] two guys dancing together or two girls dancing together … to me it is creating something special, creating memories, creating special moments for Shangela," he said. "We have created history, and I love everything about it. I am proud of the work that we do. I have never been so excited in the past to be on Dancing with the Stars as I am right now with D.J."

Shangela, 40, hopes becoming the first drag performer to appear on Dancing with the Stars will allow others to follow the same path.

"Once they see one amazing drag queen in this ballroom I hope there will be plenty more," he said, adding that "there are so many amazing drag entertainers out there who have taught me so much and have opened so many doors for me."

This journey on DWTS, he affirmed, is another door opening: "We want to represent everybody, we want to show the world what love looks like and what acceptance, visibility and representation is — and why they're important."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Elvis Night” GLEB SAVCHENKO, SHANGELA
ABC/Christopher Willard

Last month, the pair opened up about making history on the competition series.

"It was so incredibly special because I think about all the queens that ever wanted to be in this space that never got the opportunity," Shangela said after their debut performance. "Maybe by seeing me and seeing how we just showed up as our true authentic self tonight and were accepted and cheered on, that they know that they can do it, too."

"We're changing the world, and I love it," the ballroom dancer previously said on Good Morning America following the cast announcement. He recalled learning that Shangela would be his partner and thinking, "'Sign me in. I'm going to live my best life.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Disney+.

Related Articles
shangela
Shangela Talks Making History on 'DWTS' Premiere and Delivering 'a Moment That People Could Cheer About'
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko
Shangela and Gleb Savchenko on Historic 'DWTS' Partnership: 'I'm Not Afraid to Be in This Space'
dancing with the stars officail portraits
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Teresa Giudice Flips Another Table and Selma Blair Brings Fans to Tears
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
'Dancing with the Stars' Recap: Elvis Night Brings a Kiss, a Flirtation and a Shocking Elimination
Cheryl Burke, Teresa Giudice
Cheryl Burke Sends Message to Teresa Giudice After 'DWTS' Elimination: 'Beginning of Our Friendship'
LOUIS VAN AMSTEL and CHERYL LADD dwts
Cheryl Ladd Says 'It's Really Hard' Moving On After Being in 'DWTS' 's Bottom 2, but 'There Are No Tears in Dancing'
gabby windey kissing erich on Dancing with the stars
Gabby Windey Says 'DWTS' Is Showing Fiancé Erich Schwer 'a Different Side of Me'
Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin Urged 'CODA' Costar Daniel Durant to Take 'Secret Dance Classes' to Get a Leg Up on 'DWTS'
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Foodstirs Co-founder/Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (L) and actress Selma Blair attend the Gilt & Foodstirs Exclusive Cupcake Kit Celebration on October 29, 2016 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for GILT)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises She'll Be 'Begging' for Votes for BFF Selma Blair on 'DWTS' If Necessary
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Elvis Night” PASHA PASHKOV, TERESA GIUDICE
Teresa Giudice Says 'My Dream Came True' During 'DWTS' Run — Even Though She Knew She Wouldn't Win
Charli D'amelio and Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker 'Was Very Proud' of Her 'DWTS' Debut: 'So Supportive' 
Jersey Shore Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole Polizzi (Snooki)
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Spills the 'DWTS' Advice She Gave 'Jersey Shore' Costar Vinny Guadagnino
TERESA GIUDICE, PASHA PASHKOV
Teresa Giudice Was Initially Unsure About Recreating Infamous 'RHONJ' Table Flip Moment on 'DWTS'
BRITT STEWART, DANIEL DURANT
'Dancing with the Stars' ' Daniel Durant Already Has Two Famous Fans — and One Has Competed on the Show!
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Jordin Sparks Says She Wants to Inspire Son by Doing 'DWTS' : 'My Family Really Is Everything to Me'
Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady and Selma Blair DTWS
'Dancing with the Stars' : Teresa Giudice, Wayne Brady, Selma Blair and More Celebs Join Season 31