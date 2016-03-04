New Mom Ginger Zee Joins Dancing with the Stars with Val Chmerkovskiy!

This mom is ready to hit the dance floor!

ABC chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is officially heading to Dancing with the Stars, she announced Friday on Good Morning America – with none other than partner Val Chmerkovskiy!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zee, 35, is certainly going to have her hands full in the next couple of weeks: From taking care of her son Adrian, 10 weeks, to rehearsing four to five hours a day – not to mention her regular job as GMA‘s weather anchor, – it’s going to be no easy task, but she’s looking forward to it.

“That’s the thing, I want to do it for [my son],” Zee said Friday on GMA. “It’s tough to go back to work, but I’m going to dive right in and take every single day as it comes!”

As for little Adrian – who’s actually not so little anymore, he’s almost 14 lbs. and “growing like a weed,” Zee joked – he’s going to travel with Mommy a lot of the time, and Zee’s husband, NBC news correspondent Ben Aaron, is going to “be doing a lot” to help out.

That being said, there are challenges ahead: “The first rehearsal I had I forgot my pump!” Zee said. “So I’m already running into the obstacles. … There’s a lot of work ahead of us, this is no joke.”

Luckily, Zee has fan favorite Chmerkovskiy, 29, by her side.

“I walked in and I screamed [when I found out],” she said. “I didn’t expect him!”

“She has incredible potential and she really wants to do well and I want to help her stay ‘super mommy,’ ” Chmerkovskiy said.

Chmerkovskiy and Zee will travel back and forth from Los Angeles to New York to prepare for the dance competition, and the dancing pro said, “We’re going to make it work, whatever it takes.” (Plus, he’s from New York, so he “loves” it here.)

VIDEO: Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy Wear Nothing But Hats. (And Not on Their Heads!)

And is he already Uncle Val to little Adrian? Not quite yet!

“I haven’t met Adrien yet, but I’ve met the pumps!” he said with a laugh.

Also officially confirmed to be joining the ABC reality dance competition is Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin.