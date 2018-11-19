The Dancing with the Stars Finale Is Tonight: Who Could Win the Mirrorball?

After a whirlwind season, the big day has finally come — but which lucky couple will walk away with the Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball trophy?

Season 27 has had its fair share of surprise cameos, shocking eliminations, emotional breakdowns and endless laughs.

Here’s who in the running to be crowned season 27’s champions:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Ren, who was featured as Maxim‘s cover girl for the August 2017 issue, has found more than just a dance partner in Bersten.

Earlier this month, the duo revealed they were falling for one another.

“Alan, he’s awesome. He’s super outgoing. He’s definitely been a really good reflection for me to not take myself so seriously,” she explained on an episode two weeks ago.

“It’s so much fun to dance with someone that you have a connection with. It’s almost like time slows down,” said Ren, 21. “We communicate not just through our steps and our movements, but with our hearts, too.”

“I am developing feelings for Alan,” she admitted. “And I didn’t see this one coming. But it happened really quickly, though, so I think I’m still trying to process it.”

After taking time to reflect, Bersten reciprocated those feelings.

Whether or not they walk away with the trophy, the couple will consider their time together as a win.

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Will Manheim, who rose to fame as the star of this year’s Disney Channel original movie Zombies, be season 27’s youngest champion?

“Once we started getting going, it was nothing like I ever imagined,” he said of training with Carson prior to the season’s premiere. “It’s so much more difficult than I thought it would be.”

“I’ll be dancing with her and thinking I’m doing a really good job, and then I’ll look back at the video and I just look terrible,” he added with a laugh.

But Carson — who took home the season 19 Mirrorball Trophy with partner Alfonso Ribeiro — said Manheim has “a lot of potential.”

“I’m really excited,” she said. “This is my tenth season on the show and that’s a lucky number for me. He’s got the personality, he’s got some rhythm and that’s all we really need.

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Since day one, Bobby Bones, the host for the nationally syndicated radio show The Bobby Bones Show in Nashville, has impressed (and shocked) the judges, viewers and his partner with his charm and wit. But will it be enough to be crowned as champion?

“I don’t want to change any of Bobby’s quirks,” Burgess told PeopleTV ahead of the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday. “I think all of them make him awesome right down to when he dances with his mouth wide open and with his eyes looking up to the sky.”

“I’m not the best dancer,” the on-air radio personality added. “It’s all [Sharna], I just hold on tight.”

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

The Irish actress, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films, has proven herself over and over again.

Last week, the couple earned their very first perfect score, a moment that brought Motsepe to tears.

The Dancing with the Stars finale airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.