The DWTS two-night finale beings Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC

Dancing with the Stars: Ginger Zee Earns Perfect Score Despite Injury – Plus Nyle DiMarco and Paige VanZant Inspire Tears

brightcove.createExperiences(); “Pain is temporary. Glory lasts a lifetime,”Len Goodman told Ginger Zee on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars – and she took that to heart.

Despite suffering a painful pelvis injury during rehearsals, the Good Morning America meteorologist, 35, dazzled the judges, earning a perfect 30 out of 30 for a dance in which she and pro Val Chmerkovskiy paid tribute to Hollywood legends Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

“I just had to go for it and I’m so glad we did,” Zee said.

Earlier in the broadcast, the show went behind-the-scenes of her injury.



“Everything is starting to give, and it couldn’t come at a more pressure-filled, stress-filled time,” she said in tape from rehearsal. “I could in the middle of the dance, in front of America fall down and not be able to move.”

Fortunately that didn’t happen, and she ended the night of two dances with 58 out of 60 in judge’s scores, putting her in the middle of the leader board.

Read on for more highlights from Monday’s episode.

Nyle Performs the Best Dance Carrie Ann Has Seen

“In 22 seasons, that is the best dance I have ever seen,” she said. “What was so profound of that is, not only do I see a man who wants to prove he can dance I also see a man who is proving he can change the world through dance, and I love that.”

DiMarco’s mother was shown in the audience, moved by her son’s performance. DiMarco said his dance had an important message.

“Deaf people, we often tell people we know how to raise our children and we’re often ignored,” said DiMarco. “People see what we’re saying but we’re not listened to. We were able to show that through the freestyle tonight. We know what’s best so let us show you.”

No surprise: He earned a perfect 30 out of 30 for his work, and earned a total of 57 out of 60 in judge’s scores for the night, just barely putting him at the bottom of the leader board.

Paige Brings Mark to Tears

Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas‘ performance to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” moved the normally in-control Ballas to to tears.

“I’ve been on this show 18 seasons in a row, and I’m so proud,” a tearful Ballas said after the performance, which paid homage to the UFC fighter opening up about her experiences with bullying last week. “When I saw her the first day, she’s completely changed. I’m not really a crier and I don’t know what’s happening to me right now.”

He wasn’t the only one, with judge Bruno Tonioli admitting he was tearing up, calling the dance “a triumph.”

Paige earned a stellar 59 out of 60 for the night, putting her at the top of the leader board.

There’s just one day left until a new champion is crowned Tuesday. Who are you rooting to take the mirror ball trophy? Sound off in the comments!